Invite-Only TV Recommendations App 'Birdie' Opens Waitlist

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Birdie' -- a new app that helps users to quickly find their next binge-watch -- opens its waitlist to the public after several months of private beta. The app utilizes the power of personal network recommendations to expedite the decision-making process, rather than relying on a streaming service's impersonal algorithm. Birdie does this by letting users choose to see reviews only from their Flock, the accounts they're following, rather than the masses. Though smaller in quantity, these recommendations are much more trustworthy and likely to result in a quick choice.

"There has never been a more important time to launch Birdie. We're all at home consuming twice as much entertainment content as before the pandemic, and with seemingly endless options," said Lauren Rosenthal, founder of Birdie. "But more options actually makes it harder to decide what to watch. Instead of immersing ourselves in a new series, we spend half our night searching for a show, only to give up and stream "The Office" yet again. Birdie stops this trend."