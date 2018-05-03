INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

TORONTO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - INVIVO Communications Inc. is pleased to announce its acceptance into Microsoft's Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP) as the only agency solution provider focused exclusively in healthcare and applied science. As an early-stage developer on Microsoft's platform, INVIVO was fast-tracked into the program based on their mixed reality expertise and development skills—and their proven experience building dynamic creative and digital solutions.

Through this partnership, INVIVO will continue to develop innovative educational and practical applications in mixed reality for their global healthcare clients that improve communication, accelerate learning and provide memorable immersive experiences.

"We're excited to join the Mixed Reality Partner Program as we believe mixed reality is a revolutionary technology that increases engagement and user attention which is vital when communicating complex scientific concepts," said Andrea Bielecki, CEO of INVIVO. "With HoloLens as the industry leading device for MR, this program is a great fit with our mission of improving the quality of life by accelerating the understanding of science—and we look forward to working with Microsoft to bring new and innovative solutions to our clients."

The INVIVO team—comprised of scientific experts, designers and developers—conceptualize and implement custom applications for HoloLens and other mixed reality platforms. As members of the Mixed Reality Partner Program, they are committed to creating high-quality, immersive experiences that push the boundaries of scientific communication.

"We're thrilled to welcome INVIVO into our exclusive Mixed Reality Partner Program," said Paul Corriveau, Director of Mixed Reality Marketing at Microsoft. "The INVIVO team has a proven track record of building mixed reality solutions for some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies. We look forward to the amazing solutions they will build for healthcare professionals and patients alike."

INVIVO Communications Inc. is a digital scientific communications agency with a passion for connecting people and science. Since 1998, INVIVO has pioneered the integration of technology and visualization into innovative strategies and solutions, to improve the quality of life by accelerating the understanding of science.

Microsoft is a multinational technology company, focused on developing, licensing and supporting software, electronic and technology services. The Mixed Reality Partner Program is an integrated business program focused on enabling and supporting digital agencies, systems integrators, and solution providers who are committed to building mixed reality solutions. It is a performance-based program that offers incentives to partners as they help customers successfully pilot and deploy commercial mixed reality solutions.

