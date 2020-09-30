INVIVO Communications Joins Red Nucleus

YARDLEY, Pa. and TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Nucleus ("RN"), a premier provider of learning, performance, and process solutions for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired INVIVO Communications ("INVIVO"), a leading digital scientific communications agency. The INVIVO deal positions Red Nucleus as a differentiated life science firm, grounded in commercial education, clinical operations, R&D process, and now scientific communications. The combined business now has 360+ employees who collectively have over 100 advanced scientific degrees, and covers seven locations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"We are very excited to partner with Red Nucleus not only because of their global footprint and complimentary capabilities and products we can build on, but because our mission and cultures are so well aligned. This partnership will ultimately provide our clients with greater value across all divisions of the healthcare industry," commented Andrea Bielecki, INVIVO CEO, who will stay on as a member of the Red Nucleus leadership team.

Since 1998, INVIVO has established itself as a leading digital scientific communications agency that integrates deep therapeutic knowledge and insightful medical strategy with cutting-edge technology. With a track record of long-tenured relationships with global pharmaceutical companies, INVIVO's core capabilities further augment Red Nucleus's strengths in strategy and change, clinical operations, and learning and development that will now support clients throughout the entire drug lifecycle.

"We are delighted to add INVIVO to the Red Nucleus family. Our clients have been asking for expanded capabilities, and with the addition of INVIVO, we can now provide a full suite of products and services and the highest level of subject matter expertise to ensure our clients' success," said Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly. "We are thrilled to partner with the brilliant INVIVO team to bring our clients best-in-class digital scientific communications offerings."

The transaction closed in September 2020.

For more information, please contact

Jeff Warwick

[email protected]

302.437.4452

About INVIVO Communications

Founded in 1998, INVIVO is an award-winning, digital scientific communications agency that creates innovative solutions for the global healthcare industry. With a passion for connecting people and science, they help their clients drive engagement and accelerate learning through medical strategy and planning, dynamic storytelling, and a suite of omnichannel digital engagement solutions such as medical animation, mixed reality, games, web, and data visualization tools.

Visit www.invivo.com to learn more.

About Red Nucleus

Squarely focused on the life sciences industry for more than 25 years, Red Nucleus takes pride in our long-term relationships with industry leaders, as well as our strategic partnerships with innovative startups. We are focused on developing thoughtful, high-quality solutions that are in accordance with each client's unique culture and process. Our clients trust us to build impactful, award-winning programs that deliver actionable insights and measurable results.

Red Nucleus is the premier provider of strategic learning, performance, and process solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry. Red Nucleus's R&D business unit offers strategic advisory solutions including strategy & change, SOP development and system implementations, and global regulatory submissions. RN's Commercial business unit designs and develops training content that includes e-learning, virtual preceptorships, assessments and coaching guides, interactive presentations and print materials, launch and sales workshops, and video production. RN also offers a suite of products including a sales enablement platform, a gaming platform, and a global labeling software product (DirectusPRO).

Visit www.rednucleus.com to learn more.

SOURCE Red Nucleus