Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Wines To Partner With Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Foundation

Founded by CEO Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, FEED is a lifestyle brand with an enduring principle at the heart of what they do – working towards ending global childhood hunger by helping to provide school meals with every purchase. The brand's foundation will partner with Invivo X, SJP to directly fund school meal programs through FEED's nonprofit partners. Hunger is a daily reality for approximately 795 million people. A free, nutritious school meal is one of the most effective solutions to combat this crisis, fueling mental and physical growth, encouraging gender equality, and ultimately helping to create better futures for children.

Working to combat child hunger in America and countries around the world is a cause that is incredibly close to Sarah Jessica's heart. Invivo X, SJP co-founder Sarah Jessica Parker comments "Hunger is not defined by gender, race or education and has soared across the globe exponentially in the wake of the Covid pandemic. It is especially heartbreaking so many children are affected."

Actor, Entrepreneur and Activist Sarah Jessica Parker is a dedicated advocate for vulnerable children, actively participating in UNICEF campaigns since 1997 and working with the Food Bank for New York City.

To date, FEED has helped provide millions of meals to students in vulnerable communities in 63 countries around the world, including in America, by working with two nonprofit organizations that are on-the-ground in these communities, funding and facilitating school meal programs. FEED CEO & Founder, Lauren Bush Lauren comments "As a result of the pandemic, rates of food insecurity and hunger are meaningfully higher than they've been at any point in the last two decades. The FEED Foundation is so proud to partner with Invivo Wines and Sarah Jessica Parker to help raise much-needed awareness for this issue and help fund school meal programs that make a major difference in the lives of kids in need around the world and here in the U.S."

To mark the partnership, the new 2020 vintages of Invivo X, SJP will see a limited edition 'FEED' necktag on bottles of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé.

Invivo X, SJP Cofounder Tim Lightbourne comments, "This partnership is hugely important for us and gives our winery an opportunity to give back in a positive way to those communities that are in need. We are also honoured to work with Lauren Bush Lauren who is so passionate about providing tangible ways to make a difference, through our everyday purchases, and ultimately working to help end child hunger around the world. The team at Invivo X, SJP will look to explore other opportunities to support FEED as much as we can in the coming years."

Invivo X, SJP is now sold in sixteen countries around the world and the new 2020 vintage of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand launches this month in the US with a 94-point rating from Wine Orbit. Sustainably made and vegan friendly, it is eagerly anticipated by fans all over the world after the initial 2019 vintage sold more than 500,000 bottles worldwide. The 2019 vintage of Rosé from the South of France is still available to purchase in wine stores throughout the US and the 2020 vintage will launch in Spring 2021.

The 2020 release of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc was blended earlier this year virtually by Sarah Jessica and Co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron in the world's first-ever virtual winemaking session. Sarah Jessica dialed in from New York, while Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron dialed in from their winery in New Zealand. Over a two-hour Zoom chat, the team tested various wine samples until they came up with the perfect blend. 'Invivo X, SJP' Sauvignon Blanc has won a number of awards, including the prestigious 'Best Launch Of The Year' award from The Drinks Business Awards 2020 and five 90-plus point ratings. Sarah Jessica has been involved in every step of the winemaking process, from blending to bottle and merchandise design, and even serving on the board of Invivo & Co.

Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé wines are priced at $20 RRP and is available in over 40 States and major retailers with Invivo X, SJP wines include: Meijer (Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Ohio), Bevmo!, Costco, Albertson's, Cost Plus World Market, Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores, Piggly Wiggly, Food Lion, Binnys, Jewel Osco, Marianas, Spec Stores, Total Wine, ABC Stores (Florida). Online retailers include: Wine.com, Vinporter.com, Drizly.com.

To find a local wine store selling the Invivo X, SJP Wine Collection, please plug your zip code here.

