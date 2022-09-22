Inviza® Showcases World's 1st Energy Harvesting Powered Digital Health Shoe Insoles to U.S. Air Force

Cully mentioned that "This Quanterion-organized workshop brought together IoT leaders in industry, government, and academia with security, privacy rights-inclusive experts and Oneida County public health officials. The goal of the workshop was to identify emerging challenges with MedTech, develop cutting-edge solutions, and accelerate IoT capabilities." He then continued:

"We were very impressed by Inviza® Health's footstep charging, SmartHealth shoe insole wearable technology. We anticipate that this powerful health tracking product should be of strong interest to the USAF and other branches as well."

Inviza® Health's Co-Founder, Chief Medical Officer and EVP Telehealth, Dr. Laurie Montague, M.D. then stated, "Inviza®'s SmartHealth insoles are the 'missing link' for user's health data to be transmitted via the Inviza® Cloud to telehealth physicians". Dr. Laurie further stated, "our Company's Inviza® Sole self-powered, smart insole produce real time, clinically accurate health data for physicians to act upon quickly, possibly even before the telehealth subscriber even knows they're sick. This proactive approach is true healthcare versus reactionary 'sick care' that is currently practiced". Dr. Laurie is Vice Chair of the Telehealth Group within the American Academy of Family Physicians aafp.org

