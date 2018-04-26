InVizion® LLC Recognized as Top 10 Budgeting and Forecasting Solution Provider

The InVizion solution helps asset-intensive organizations increase staff productivity during their budget planning and analysis process. InVizion's clients have reported saving several months of effort each year, and have identified up to $2B in cost avoidance opportunities. "InVizion's software assists us with our multi-million-dollar capital planning program in an efficient way, allowing us to easily complete various planning scenarios for our investment projects," said Donald C. Shields, Vice President and Director of Engineering, New Jersey American Water. InVizion quickly combines existing data from back-office enterprise systems, so clients can spend more quality time on analysis and decision-making.

CFO Tech Outlook Magazine helps organizations identify the risks faced in businesses and comes up with the latest technology insights that influence the business prospects of corporations serving across various industries. The board members of CFO Tech Outlook Magazine, including technology leaders and experts, have shortlisted the best vendors and consultants as the "Top 10 Budgeting and Forecasting Solution Providers 2018." For more info, visit www.cfotechoutlook.com.

InVizion develops and markets applications for planners, managers and executives to collaborate, model and communicate multi-year program and portfolio roadmaps. InVizion has a unique capability to quickly combine disjointed planning and financial data for what-if analysis and decision-making, leveraging and conforming existing data in clients' enterprise systems. To learn more about InVizion, visit www.invizionllc.com.

