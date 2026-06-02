Invizix, Formerly Geminii Health Selected as Finalist in American Diabetes Association 2026 Innovation Challenge

Company was invited to present its sleep-time bioelectronic therapeutic platform at ADA Scientific Sessions in New Orleans

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invizix, formerly Geminii Health, a company developing sleep-time bioelectronic therapies for age-related metabolism-driven diseases, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for the American Diabetes Association's 2026 Innovation Challenge. The company was invited to present on the main stage at the ADA's 86th Scientific Sessions on June 6, 2026, in New Orleans.

Invizix ADA Innovation Challenge Calvin Carter Bio Pic ADA Innovation Challenge

The ADA Innovation Challenge spotlights emerging companies tackling longstanding problems in diabetes care. The Association selects finalists based on the potential of their technology to improve outcomes for people with diabetes, their families, and the clinicians who treat them.

The Invizix platform uses electromagnetic fields to control glucose metabolism and integrates continuous monitoring, adherence tracking, and AI analytics to learn as treatment progresses for treatment personalization. By delivering therapy passively during sleep, the platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into patients' daily lives and address one of the most persistent challenges in diabetes care: sustaining long-term metabolic control without disrupting daily routines. The underlying science was first published in Cell Metabolism and was recognized with an NIH Director's New Innovator Award.

"It's like a remote control for blood sugar," said Calvin Carter, PhD, Founder and CEO of Invizix. "Being selected as an ADA Innovation Challenge finalist for our innovation is especially meaningful to me personally. I completed an ADA postdoctoral fellowship earlier in my career, and being recognized by the same organization years later as we advance Invizix's sleep-time bioelectronic therapy platform is a meaningful full-circle moment."

The company recently rebranded from Geminii Health to Invizix to reflect its vision of developing "invisible" medicines, non-drug therapies that use invisible electromagnetic signals and are designed to work in the background of patients' daily lives, including at home during sleep.

About Invizix, formerly Geminii Health

Invizix is a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing sleep-time therapies for diabetes and other metabolism-driven diseases. The Invizix platform combines proprietary electromagnetic field therapy with AI/ML-driven analytics to enable continuous monitoring, adherence tracking, and treatment personalization for chronic metabolic conditions. The company's founding science emerged from peer-reviewed research published in Cell Metabolism and has been recognized with the NIH Director's New Innovator Award. Invizix is led by Calvin Carter, PhD, and Sunny Huang, MD, PhD. Learn more at invizix.health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Invizix's research, development plans, and the potential of its bioelectronic medicine platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Invizix undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Invizix