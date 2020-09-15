[INVNT GROUP]™ Secures New Global Headquarters In NYC In A Strategic Deal With Cove Property Group

Within the new space team members can also expect touchless pantry and bathroom fixtures, improved air quality thanks to enhanced filtration and a dedicated outdoor air system, and many more smart features that enhance the employee experience while providing a COVID-19 safe work environment.

The space offers design-led elements fit for the GROUP's four – and growing – creative-led agency brands, including 20-foot high ceilings, exposed brick, steel columns and sweeping views of the Hudson, all of which will be complemented by an interior from renowned New York City design practice, Fogarty Finger, who continue to design new pre-built and turnkey suites at 101 Greenwich.

The building itself is located in close proximity to public transport and FiDi's array of restaurants, bars and fitness centers, ready for employees to enjoy when it is appropriate to do so.

The move expected to take place in January 2021 was prompted by the GROUP's ongoing expansion despite the pandemic, the companies' collaborative approach, and their ability to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Commenting on the deal, Scott Cullather, President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] says: "We engaged Cove Property Group in January as we were outgrowing our existing space in Soho, and this remains the case. Very early on in the pandemic we right sized the business, shifted our offering, and accelerated the launch of both [INVNT GROUP] and our creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning. We focused on looking ahead, not just surviving, and we're continuing to grow and expand as a result of this.

"We can't thank Cove Property Group enough for their professionalism and pro-active approach in providing us with a variety of options and solutions throughout this process. [INVNT GROUP] is thrilled to call the up-and-coming FiDi area home, and to move into our new, significantly larger space in January."

Bill Concannon, Vice President, Cove Property Group added: "We renovated 101 Greenwich with the aim of breathing fresh new life into this iconic building, while honoring many aspects of its original structure. We envisioned a forward-thinking, global creative agency like [INVNT GROUP] to occupy the penthouse floor in particular, and couldn't be happier to welcome them as tenants.

"This asset has been tracking positively during the pandemic, which is something we attribute to our commitment to wellness throughout the building both prior to and during COVID-19. Cove Property Group views the leasing success of 101 Greenwich as an indicator of New York City's wider resilience, and we're already seeing the market bounce back."

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, FOLK HERO; creative-led culture consultancy, MEANING; branded content and digital marketing studio, HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com/

About Cove Property Group

Cove is a New York City-based owner, operator and developer of innovative institutional grade commercial real estate. Founded by Kevin Hoo, Thomas Farrell and Amit Patel, Cove's principals have a combined 50 years of ownership, asset management and respected development expertise. Cove focuses on investment and redevelopment, as well as ground-up development, of key asset types including commercial office, retail, residential and industrial. For more information, please visit www.covepg.com

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with expertise in the asset management of office, retail, industrial and multi-residential property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management, which is the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

About Fogarty Finger

Fogarty Finger's inventive and resourceful team provides sophisticated, contemporary designs that uphold the high aesthetic standards which our clients expect and appreciate. During the design process, we work one-on-one with our clients to exchange ideas and create visually striking environments which exceed their expectations. The firm has rapidly become a major New York City design practice, and has considerable experience delivering complete architecture and interior design packages for residential and commercial projects of every type and size. The design studio is both nimble and creative, providing fresh and elegant solutions to the most complex projects. The firm's thorough and professional approach results in positive and lasting relationships with their clients. Head to www.fogartyfinger.com/

