INVO Announces a 1:20 Reverse Stock Split Effective Pre-Market Opening on July 28, 2023

SARASOTA, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO) ("INVO" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure it enables, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-20 reverse split of its issued and outstanding and authorized common stock effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2023. Commencing with the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on July 28, 2023, the Company's common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the same trading symbol, "INVO".

As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will be 44984F401. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the company will have approximately 842,017 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. In addition, a proportionate adjustment will be made to the company's authorized shares of common stock such that the Company shall have 6,250,000 shares of authorized common stock after the effective time of the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. However, no assurance can be given that such reverse stock split will enable the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), in addition to continuing to distribute and sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

