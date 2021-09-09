INVO Bioscience Advances INVOcell® Commercialization Efforts With Acquisition in Canada

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, an affordable and effective infertility treatment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a Canadian-based entity that was originally formed to offer INVOcell in Canada. The entity had previously completed a number of important procedures and documentation necessary to establish INVOcell within clinical operations in Canada. INVO Bioscience anticipates leveraging this entity to advance the distribution of INVOcell, and take advantage of the existing product registration which approved the device for sale based on 5-day incubation in the Canadian market. In addition, the Company is initiating the development of joint ventures to establish INVO Centers within the Canadian marketplace, similar to U.S. and Mexico markets, to further drive accelerated adoption of the INVOcell solution while also increasing much needed capacity and patient access within the fertility industry.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We believe Canada offers an excellent opportunity to further expand our distribution efforts of INVOcell while also advancing our joint-venture based INVO Center model. With roughly 16% (or 1 in 6) couples in Canada experiencing infertility, a number that has doubled since the 1980s, and with a popultion of 37.74 million, Canada represents a sizable market opportunity. Canada also faces similar issues that hamper other parts of the world, including a large underserved population, access/capacity constraints and affordability challenges. We appreciate the key individuals in Canada that originally created this entity to help promote and bring our INVOcell technology into the marketplace and look forward to bringing greater resources to advance this effort. We anticipate this acquisition will serve as a platform to help accelerate building INVOcell's presence in Canada."

The original principals of the acquired entity have also committed to working with the Company on an ongoing basis. This includes Ric Ross, a certified clinical embryologist with over 20 years of experience working in IVF clinics in multiple regions. Ric brings strong experience with INVOcell and how to successfully implement the technology within a lab setting. According to Ric, "I'm a firm believer in INVOcell and its ability to solve some of the key challenges we face in this industry with treating more patients and at an affordable price. I'm excited to now be working more closely with INVO directly to help drive INVOcell's utilization in the Canada market, similar to their efforts in the U.S. market."

The purchase price consisted of: (a) Cash in the amount of $25,000; and (b) 30,000 shares (the "Shares") of common stock. In addition, we have provided an incentive provision under which additional shares of common stock can be issued for each clinic that is established and employs the INVO procedure in which the original Canadian entity shareholders provides support. For complete details please view the 8k filing at sec.gov.

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

Related Links

https://invobioscience.com/

