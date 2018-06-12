INVO Bioscience and Alabama Fertility Announce First INVOcell Pregnancy in the State of Alabama

Beth A. Malizia, MD, a specialist in infertility and reproductive surgery at Alabama Fertility, said, "We are delighted to announce the first INVOcell pregnancy in our clinic and in the state of Alabama. Our patient is 20 weeks pregnant and is doing great. We recently completed a spot on the local evening news – featuring an interview of our patient and images from her ultrasound - that we expect will air next week. INVOcell is a unique, and cost effective, alternative that may produce desired pregnancies where other treatment options have failed. We believe that INVOcell is a great addition to our scope of services."

Katie Karloff, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are pleased that Dr. Beth Malizia and her team have accomplished this important milestone. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with them and we look forward to more successful pregnancies in the years to come."

About Alabama Fertility

At Alabama Fertility we are dedicated to helping patients and couples cope with the often complex problems that can affect reproduction. We support patients with reproductive and hormonal difficulties such as infertility and repeated miscarriages, as well as couples needing advanced fertility treatments or reproductive surgery. We offer the most up-to-date methods of diagnosis and treatment including hormone testing, sonography, assisted reproductive techniques and advanced reproductive surgery and microsurgery. At Alabama Fertility, each patient is treated with the understanding and compassion that these complex reproductive problems require.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture ("IVC") system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") and Intrauterine Insemination ("IUI"). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

