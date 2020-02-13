INVO Bioscience Announces Appointment of Inger Britt Carlsson as VP of Medical Affairs

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company focused on treating infertility with its FDA-cleared INVOcell® product, today announced the appointment of Inger Britt Carlsson, PhD, as the Company's Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Carlsson will be developing and overseeing INVO Bioscience's educational symposiums, generating scientific abstracts/publications on the INVOcell technology, and building relationships with key opinion leaders around the world.

With over 30 years' experience in the fertility industry, Dr. Carlsson was most recently Global Director of Medical Affairs for CooperSurgical Fertility and Genomics where she focused on developing and overseeing educational initiatives as well as overseeing scientific abstracts, publications, research and research collaborations while initiating, building and managing internal/external relationships with recognized clinical and research experts. Prior to CooperSurgical, she was Associate Director-Medical Affairs for EMD Serono from 2014 to 2015 where she provided scientific insight and education regarding certain drugs, disease states, women's health issues, medical advancements, research endeavors and educational opportunities to health care providers and internal stakeholders. She also provided opinion leader and advocacy development, medical education and training, along with speaker training and medical support at strategy meetings for both Medical and Commercial teams. She has also served as Medical Science Liaison-Medical Affairs for Sanofi Aventis (formerly Genzyme) and Medical Science Liaison-Women's Health for Merck (formerly Schering-Plough). Originally, she started her career at the Center for Reproduction of Endangered Species at the San Diego Zoo and the Audubon Institute, following her graduation from degrees in Biology and Animal Science from California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo. She obtained her PhD in Medical Science at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, where she researched folliculogenesis, oocyte maturation, and ovarian function.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Carlsson to the newly created position of Vice President of Medical Affairs. Inger Britt has strong knowledge of the worldwide fertility markets having served in a medical affairs capacity for many of the world's leading fertility and women's health companies. As we look to expand the adoption of INVOcell internationally, I am confident her background and experience will benefit us, especially as we look to expand our relationships with key opinion leaders and further highlight the market differentiating attributes of the INVOcell technology to doctors and patients around the world."

Dr. Carlsson added, "I am excited to be leading the medical affairs initiatives of INVO Bioscience. The Company has developed a disruptive alternative to the traditional in-vitro fertilization model which had commanded the market for the last 40 years. INVOcell has the ability to address the two key challenges to the traditional IVF model, including cost and access to treatment, that has resulted in a severely underserved market. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further the INVOcell mission of advancing the treatment of infertility worldwide."

INVOcell is the first intravaginal culture device used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development using the women's body for natural incubation as an alternative to traditional IVF that uses incubators for fertilization and embryo.

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

