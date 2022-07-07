INVO Bioscience Announces "Get to Know INVOcell" - a Series of Facebook Live Events Supporting Access to Affordable Fertility Treatment

Mark Your Calendars for July 7, 2022, with Dr. Sue Ellen Carpenter of Atlanta-based Bloom Fertility

SARASOTA, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO) ("INVO" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure it enables, today announced that Dr. Sue Ellen Carpenter of Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center in Atlanta, will be hosting "Get to Know INVOcell" - a Facebook Live Event on July 7, 2022 at 7 PM ET.

INVOcell allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place within a woman's body. It offers a personal, intimate experience in creating a baby, shows impressive success rates, and makes advanced infertility treatment affordable.

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/hellobloomfertilityclinic/

Dr. Carpenter said, "After both of my children experienced infertility, I decided that we needed to address fertility treatment in a new way. This is why we founded Bloom Fertility and opened an INVO Center in Atlanta. I'm here to help. With over 30 years of experience in reproductive medicine, my specialties include fertility evaluation, fertility coaching, ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, intravaginal culture and IVF. As someone who has dedicated their life to helping people reach their goal of parenthood, I value educating my patients on their diagnosis and treatment options. I look forward to navigating your journey as we develop a unique plan that will help you reach your goal of becoming a parent."

Interested participants can join the live event on July 7, 2022 and may reach out to the Bloom Fertility office directly to schedule a complimentary 15-minute consultation.

Bloom Fertility

6 Concourse Parkway, Suite 250

Atlanta, GA 30328

678-597-9933

www.hellobloomfertility.com

This event follows the recent Facebook Live event hosted by Dr. Karen Hammond of Innovative Fertility Specialists (IFS), an INVO Center located in Birmingham, AL. A replay of that live event can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/events/759676351734148/?ref=newsfeed

Innovative Fertility Specialists contact info:

Innovative Fertility Specialists

1 Inverness Center Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35242

205.509.0700

www.ifsinvo.health

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), in addition to continuing to distribute and sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov . We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.