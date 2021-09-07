INVO Bioscience Announces Official Opening of "Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center" in Atlanta

SARASOTA, Fla. and ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, announced today as the official opening for the Company's second INVO Center in the United States, based in Atlanta, Georgia. This new joint-venture, named "Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center," will focus on patients in need of advanced fertility care utilizing the efficient, effective, and affordable INVOcell solution.

Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center, is a partnership between INVO Bioscience and experienced reproductive specialist Dr. Sue Ellen Carpenter, MD. Dr. Carpenter is noted for excellence in her field and named a "Top Doctor, Atlanta 2019 and 2020." She is an active member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) as well as the Georgia OB GYN Society, and frequently delivers lectures across the country, having published more than a dozen papers on reproduction and fertility.

Dr. Carpenter commented, "This is an exciting time for patients in Atlanta that suffer from infertility. Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center, will offer the INVOcell solution for the many patients that remain underserved, and do so with a connected, intimate experience. I look forward to leveraging this technology through our new center, to bring the joy of parenthood to so many that have been dissuaded by the lack of affordable care or wary of traditional laboratory methods."

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are thrilled today to officially open our Atlanta-based INVO Center. Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center, will look to advance our core mission of improving access to advanced fertility services for the many patients in Atlanta and the surrounding region."

The Atlanta-based INVO Center becomes the second INVO Center to open and will begin seeing patients immediately and perform initial INVOcell treatment cycles in the month of October 2021. Earlier this month, INVO Bioscience announced the opening of the first INVO Center based in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional INVO Centers are scheduled to open, including one in Monterrey, Mexico for this year as well as the San Francisco Bay Area.

Shum concluded, "We have seen early success from our recently opened Birmingham-based INVO Center, with patient appointments and expected treatment cycles ahead of original expectations. We are excited to now open Atlanta and lead the democratization of advanced fertility treatment, which can be made possible by the revolutionary INVOcell solution."

Bloom Fertility, an INVO Center is located at 6 Concourse Parkway, Suite 250, Atlanta GA 30328, PH# 678-597-9933

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

Related Links

http://invobioscience.com/

