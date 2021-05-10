INVO Bioscience Appoints Meryle Lynn Chamberlain to Lead Marketing for Global Brand Expansion

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, is pleased to announce the appointment of tenured women's health & fertility solution marketing professional, Meryle Lynn Chamberlain, as Director of Marketing, a newly created position within the company.

Chamberlain brings over 15 years of marketing experience in the women's health field including her most recent role as a Product Marketing Manager at Wildflower Health, a digital health company focused on women's health and pregnancy and the Marketing Manager at The Emergency Nurses Association, an international healthcare organization, where she led integrated marketing strategies for all products, services and events. Ms. Chamberlain has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University and the Integrated Marketing Certificate from DePaul University.

Chamberlain joined INVO Bioscience to spearhead and expand INVO Bioscience's global marketing and brand management strategy for INVOcell. "INVOcell is a revolution for patients suffering from infertility," said Chamberlain. "This is the only fertility treatment that allows fertilization to take place in the woman's own body, eliminating the need for expensive lab equipment. I'm thrilled that I have the opportunity to help millions of women and couples realize their dreams of parenthood."

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are excited to have Meryle Lynn, an experienced women's healthcare marketing professional join the INVO Bioscience team. This is an exciting time in the history of the Company as we look to expand INVOcell's adoption within the fertility industry through our planned INVO centers and global commercialization partners and provide affordable, expanded care to patients.

"With the recent addition of Rebecca Messina to our board of directors, who comes from an impressive global strategic marketing back-ground as the former Global CMO of Uber, Beam Suntory, and a 20+ year global career with Coca-Cola, along with the appointment of Meryle Lynn to lead our internal efforts, we have substantially strengthened our marketing capabilities to support the INVOcell-only centers and our growing number of distribution partners. I look forward to Meryle Lynn's contributions to the team."

