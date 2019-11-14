INVO Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell®, the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019, ended September 30, 2019.

Q3 2019 Financial Results:

Revenue for the quarter totaled $303,571 compared to $125,035 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 143%. Revenue growth was driven primarily by increased product sales in the U.S. as shipments to Ferring as they continue to increase their marketing activities.

Incurred a net loss of $(710,334) during the third quarter compared to a net loss of $(294,860) during the third quarter of 2018, as a result of increased commercialization efforts and certain one-time settlement costs.

International Expansion Highlights

The Company commenced its worldwide rollout for INVOcell with the recent signing of commercialization agreements covering Nigeria , Turkey , Jordan , Uganda , Ethiopia , and Sudan .

The Company commenced its worldwide rollout for INVOcell with the recent signing of commercialization agreements covering , , , , , and . Attained receipt of a CE Mark for the INVOcell culture and retention device in October 2019 , the final requirement to begin commercially distributing the revolutionary alternative to traditional IVF through the entire European Union.

Management Discussion

Steve Shum, Chief Executive Officer of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are excited with the progress being made to drive revenue growth domestically through our U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring and now in other parts of the world with the recent signing of new commercial distribution agreements for Nigeria, Turkey, Jordan, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Sudan. We believe there is an incredible opportunity to drive adoption of the INVOcell over the coming years through the creation of commercialization agreements with partners. We will remain diligent to find partners that are incentivized to support the product through minimum purchase requirements or similar arrangements. Our agreement with Ferring for the U.S. and our recent agreements for Africa and Eurasia are great templates to continue working from and we look forward to further agreements announced in the future."

Shum continued, "Other near-term objectives include the initiation of our follow-on clinical study for the INVOcell device to expand the current label from a 3-day incubation period to a 5-day incubation period. As part of the Ferring agreement, if we achieve 5-day labeling approval from the FDA, we receive an additional $3 million non-dilutive milestone payment. In addition to the milestone payment, the new study will allow us to update our clinical data which we believe will allow us to show improved clinical pregnancy and birth rates and further enhance the value proposition we can provide to the market as an alternative to traditional IVF."

"Our technology is a simple and more natural solution, with comparable rates of effectiveness to existing options at lower costs, that has been designed to help the millions of couples worldwide that struggle with infertility but are currently unable to receive treatment. We are beginning to put in place the commercialization strategy that can allow for the proliferation of this technology which I believe has the ability to significantly enhance shareholder value," concluded Shum.

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was $303,571 compared to $125,035 for the same three-month period in 2018, an increase of $178,536 or approximately 143%. The increase was primarily the result of increased product sales as Ferring began to increase their marketing activities as well as from recognizing 3.6% of the Ferring seven-year U.S. exclusive licensing & distribution fee.

Gross margin reported for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 was approximately 85% or $258,645 compared to 88% or $109,666 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The slight decrease in gross margin relates to the lower average selling price on product sales as compared to last year, due to the fixed price the Company now sells to Ferring under the agreement, which was partly offset by the amortization of the up-front license payment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $891,008 as compared to $299,548 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $591,460 or 197%. The increase in SG&A during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of an increase in wages, professional fees, legal fees (including certain one-time settlement costs totaling $180,000) and other corporate expenses, part of which are associated with our plans to accelerate our various commercialization efforts.

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 we incurred $47,462 in interest expense, a decrease of $57,516, or 55%, compared to $104,978 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2018. The primary reason for the decrease in 2019 was the amortization of discount on the 2018 Convertible Notes Payable in the amount of $40,355 as compared to $79,771 during the same period of 2018.

Net loss of $710,334, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $294,860, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current Assets





Cash $ 2,009,679

$ 212,243 Accounts receivable, net 27,021

225,899 Inventory, net 69,330

43,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197,583

249,454 Total Current Assets 2,303,613

731,109







Property and equipment, net 95,582

34,446







Other Assets





Capitalized patents, net 8,368

11,792 Leasehold right of use, net 107,374

- Trademarks 49,867

- Total other assets 165,609

11,792







Total assets $ 2,564,804

$ 777,347







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, including related parties $ 457,413

$ 571,828 Accrued compensation 948,423

2,515,256 Deferred revenue 727,261

18,895 Current portion of leasehold liability 21,029

- Note payable -

131,722 Note payable - related party -

97,743 Convertible notes, net of discount -

157,039 Convertible notes, net of discount - related party -

9,087 Income Taxes Payable 30,509

- Total current liabilities 2,184,635

3,501,570







Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) -

-







Leasehold liability 86,955

- Deferred revenue 3,750,000

- Convertible notes, net of discount 279,372

- Convertible notes, net of discount - related party 24,448

-







Total liabilities 6,325,410

3,501,570







Stockholders' Deficiency





Preferred Stock, $.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively -

- Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 155,996,112 and 154,292,497 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 15,559

15,429 Additional paid-in capital 19,355,513

18,981,571 Accumulated deficit (23,131,678)

(21,721,222) Total stockholders' deficiency (3,760,606)

(2,724,222)







Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 2,564,804

$ 777,348

INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

















For the Three

For the Three

For the Nine

For the Nine

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













Product Revenue $ 125,000

$ 125,035

$ 615,927

$ 339,385 License Revenue 178,571

-

535,714

-















Total Revenue 303,571

125,035

1,151,641

339,385















Cost of Goods Sold 44,926

15,369

111,186

46,503















Gross Profit 258,645

109,666

1,040,455

292,882















Selling, general, and administrative expenses 891,008

299,548

2,087,725

2,413,493 Total operating expenses 891,008

299,548

2,087,725

2,413,493















Loss from operations (632,363)

(189,882)

(1,047,270)

(2,120,611)















Other (income) expense:













Interest (income) expense 47,462

104,978

332,677

184,100 Total other (income) expenses 47,462

104,978

332,677

184,100















Loss before income taxes (679,825)

(294,860)

(1,379,947)

(2,304,711)















Provision for income taxes (30,509)

-

(30,509)

-















Net Loss $ (710,334)

$ (294,860)

$ (1,410,456)

$ (2,304,711)















Basic net loss per weighted average shares of common stock $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)















Diluted net loss per weighted average shares of common stock $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)















Basic weighted average number of shares of common stock 155,564,047

147,454,700

155,106,340

146,052,444















Diluted weighted average number of shares of common stock 155,564,047

147,454,700

155,106,340

146,052,444

INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)









For the Nine

For the Nine

Months Ended

Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net Loss $ (1,410,456)

$ (2,304,711) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Non-cash stock compensation issued for services 36,600

1,743,464 Stock issued for settlement of legal dispute 93,750

- Amortization of discount on notes payable 297,058

136,217 Amortization of leasehold right of use asset 9,067

- Depreciation and amortization 7,126

3,663 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 198,878

(100,444) Inventories (25,817)

8,277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,871

110,133 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,498

(164,847) Leasehold liability (8,456)

- Deferred revenue 4,458,366

- Accrued interest (55,553)

- Accrued compensation (1,566,834)

201,600 Income taxes payable 30,509

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,141,607

(366,648)







Cash from investing activities:





Payments to acquire property, plant, and equipment (64,839)

- Payments to acquire trademarks (49,867)

- Net cash used in investing activities (114,706)

-







Cash from financing activities:





Proceeds from the sale of common stock -

47,000 Proceeds from the sale of common stock - related parties -

30,000 Proceeds from convertible notes payable -

855,000 Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related parties -

40,000 Principal payment on notes payable (131,722)

- Principal payment on notes payable - related parties (97,743)

(83,145) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (229,465)

888,855







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,797,436

522,207







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 212,243

25,759







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,009,679

$ 547,966







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 84,043

$ 6,071







Taxes $ 912

$ 3,648







Leasehold right of use asset and leasehold liability upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, lease (Topic 842) $ 116,441

$ -







Common stock issued upon note payable and accrued interest conversion $ 238,723

$ -







Common stock issued for prepaid services $ 5,000

$ 153,000







Beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes $ -

$ 895,000

