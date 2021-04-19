INVO Bioscience Signs Partnership Agreement with Lyfe Medical to Establish INVOcell Clinic in Northern California

SARASOTA, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, today announced the execution of a partnership agreement with Lyfe Medical, LLC ("Lyfe Medical") focused on the expansion of the INVOcell solution in Northern California (with an area population of ~8 million people).

Under terms of the partnership agreement, Lyfe Medical will establish and operate a clinic in the San Francisco Bay Area to offer the INVO procedure to its patients while INVO Bioscience will establish and operate the embryology center to provide laboratory services in connection with the INVO procedure provided by Lyfe Medical to its patients.

"We believe that INVOcell can help address key infertility treatment industry challenges regarding cost & capacity constraints to help serve the very large underserved patient population. We are excited to sign this partnership agreement with the team at Lyfe Medical, a physician-led premier-level fertility practice, to establish an INVO center in the Northern California fertility market to help further our mission to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe. Lyfe has shown a strong commitment to bringing INVOcell into this region. We look forward to ramping up our respective requirements and begin operations later this year," stated Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience.

"Partnering with INVO Bioscience is very exciting as it allows our companies to jointly leverage IVC technology to improve affordability and access to fertility services. Together, we are helping to ensure that the dream of creating a family is available for all," said William Faidi, CEO of Lyfe Medical.

About Lyfe Medical

Lyfe Medical is a physician-led premier-level fertility practice dedicated to the delivery of exceptional patient care and treatment outcomes. We are committed to patient success. Our physicians relentlessly drive innovation and leverage best practices in support of our core mission: expanding access to fertility services, being a dedicated partner to patients, and together uniting to tackle infertility.

Lyfe Medical is a Tribeca Company. Tribeca Companies is a leading life-sciences conglomerate that is deeply integrated in the fields of diagnostics, leading-edge medical devices, direct patient care services, and technology-enabled solutions. We are committed to delivering industry-leading expertise in the field of medical science to our patients and partners. For more information, please visit: http://lyfebio.com

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

