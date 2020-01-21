INVO Bioscience to Attend the 45th Edition of Arab Health Congress on January 27-30, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company focused on treating infertility with its FDA-cleared INVOcell® product, announced today that the Company plans to attend the 45th Edition of Arab Health Exhibition and Congress on January 27-30, 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE.

The Company will showcase the INVOcell system, a novel fertility treatment that uses a woman's own body as a natural incubator for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The process is cost-effective, has shown comparable pregnancy rates to IVF in retrospect data, and in the Company's opinion has the ability to increase patient access to care. With its unique ability to utilize the woman's own body as a natural incubator, the INVOcell system can help eliminate the need for costly infrastructure and overhead associated with IVF, one of the primary hindering factors to fertility treatment across the world.

INVO Bioscience has recently signed commercialization agreements for the United States, parts of Africa, and Eurasia. Last week, the Company announced a joint venture to open INVOcell dedicated centers in India.

"Following the successful commercial launch of INVOcell in the United States in 2019, we are developing agreements across the world for the future commercialization of INVOcell," commented Pressly Ahammed, Director of International Business Development for INVO Bioscience. "We believe the INVOcell solution is ideally suited for the vastly underserved MENA region in that it addresses cost and access to treatment, two of the primary hindering factors of existing infertility treatments. I look forward to discussing upcoming opportunities in the MENA region at the Arab Health Congress."

About the Arab Health Conference

Arab Health Exhibition is the largest and most comprehensive gathering for healthcare industry in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. It first took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 1975 and is now recognized as the second largest healthcare exhibition and congress in the world and the largest in the Middle East. It offers important opportunities to build relationships within the healthcare industry, to showcase progress and achievement in the sector, and to explore new opportunities with stakeholders in the healthcare field. Healthcare industry representatives attend from the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the US. The Exhibition is supported by the UAE Ministry of Health, the Abu Dhabi Health Authority, the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

