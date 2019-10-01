INVO Bioscience to Exhibit at Two Upcoming Scientific and Research Conferences

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company which was granted FDA clearance for the first Intravaginal Culture System, INVOcell®, announced today that the Company will exhibit at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2019 Scientific Congress & Expo on October 12-16, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA at booth #1807 and the 20th World Congress of the International Society for In-Vitro Fertilization (ISIVF) on October 24-26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain at booth #15.

Event: American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2019 Scientific Congress & Expo

Date: October 12-16, 2019

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Booth: #1807

INVO-focused Presentation: "Decreasing the Burden of Programmed FET Cycles" presented by CARE Fertility of Bedford, Texas, in room P-740 on October 16, 2019 at 6:30 am ET.

In an effort to increase access to care, CARE Fertility has recently implemented a programmed cycle protocol performed without monitoring for patients undergoing FET following intravaginal culture (IVC). CARE Fertility examined the pregnancy outcomes of these cycles compared to contemporaneous programmed cycles with conventional monitoring.

Event: 20th World Congress of the International Society for In-Vitro Fertilization (ISIVF)

Date: October 24-26, 2019

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Booth: #15

INVO-focused Presentation: "Immediate intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) followed by 5-day intravaginal culture: Single-center outcomes using a sequential letrozole–gonadotropin minimal stimulation protocol."

Dr. Hammond and her team have developed an affordable IVF program utilizing INVOcell to improve access to care with patients traveling to her program from across the United States for treatment.

Dr. Hammond stated, "I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve patients who could have otherwise never afforded to do IVF. Our minimal ovarian stimulation and INVOcell have greatly improved access to care."

Kathleen Karloff, Chief Executive Officer of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are pleased to participate in these important international industry events. We are gratified with the growing global acceptance of our INVOcell technology. INVOcell opens the door to pregnancy and the development of families for a large number of couples where more traditional methods have not. We provide hope to those that have exhausted other options, and we do it with a more natural experience and in a more cost-efficient manner. We are proud to have developed an effective treatment that will increasingly occupy a unique position in the fertility treatment industry worldwide."

About the ASRM 2019 Scientific Congress & Expo

The ASRM 2019 Scientific Congress & Expo is a premier education & research meeting for reproductive medicine with more than 9,300 participants and 200 exhibitors from around the world. For more information please visit, https://asrmcongress.org/.

About the ISIVF 2019 20th World Congress of in Vitro Fertilization

The 20th World Congress of in Vitro Fertilization is a professional symposium organized by the International Society for In Vitro Fertilization (ISIVF) featuring a breakthrough scientific program on topics within the field of in vitro fertilization of human oocytes (IVF) and various forms of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) for the prevention and treatment of infertility and other indicated conditions. For more information please visit, https://www.isivf2019.com/.

About INVO Bioscience®

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

