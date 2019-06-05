INVO Bioscience to Participate in the 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology

SARASOTA, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc.® (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company which was granted FDA clearance for the first Intravaginal Culture System, INVOcell®, today announced it will participate at the 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology ("ESHRE") in Vienna, Austria June 23 – 26, 2019. ESHRE is the leading European-based scientific trade organization devoted to research, education and advocacy relating to all facets of human reproduction and embryology. INVO Bioscience can be found at booth #F-09.

In attendance from INVO Bioscience will be the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Michael Campbell and its newly appointed Director of International Business Development, Pressly Ahammed. Ahammed joined INVO Bioscience from Cooper Surgical, where he held a similar title focused on women's healthcare business development in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South and Central Asia.

Michael Campbell, Chief Operating Officer of INVO Bioscience, said, "We are pleased to be participating in this prestigious event. With our exclusive U.S. licensing agreement with Ferring Pharmaceutical in place, our focus at INVO Bioscience is to develop the international opportunity for the company's revolutionary patented technology. INVOcell providing a simplified, lower cost treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility with equivalent outcomes to traditional IVF. The international market opportunity for INVOcell is considerably larger than that in the United States. We look forward to advancing the many ongoing conversations we have with potential partners from around the world at ESHRE."

Katie Karloff, Chief Executive Officer of INVO Bioscience, commented, "The early success in the United States of INVOcell with our U.S. distribution partner has provided a strong basis from which to showcase the opportunity for INVOcell around the world. We are excited to further our mission to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care."

About the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)

The main aim of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology is to promote interest in, and understanding of, reproductive biology and medicine.

ESHRE collaborates globally and advocates universal improvements in scientific research and harmonization in clinical practice. It also provides guidance that enhances safety and quality assurance in clinical and laboratory procedures.

ESHRE's activities include teaching, training and professional accreditations, as well as developing and maintaining data registries. It also facilitates and disseminates research in human reproduction and embryology to the general public, scientists, clinicians and patient associations.

ESHRE collaborates with politicians and policy makers throughout Europe.

About INVO Bioscience®

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

