INVO Bioscience's INVOcell Technology Featured in IVF Exhibit at the Science Museum in London

SARASOTA, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company which was granted FDA clearance for the first Intravaginal Culture System, INVOcell®, today announced that its INVOcell device is being featured in an in-vitro fertilization ("IVF") exhibit at the Science Museum in London. The exhibition will be on display from April 4, 2019 to March 31, 2020 in the Who Am I? gallery at the museum.

The main topic of the new display is the current frontiers and challenges of human reproduction, featuring the INVOcell Culture Device among other more traditional IVF procedures. Globally, more than 100 million people struggle with infertility. Thanks to the advances in fertility treatment, including the first IVC (Intravaginal Culture) device in the world, the INVOcell Culture Device, millions more people have an innovative, cost-effective and proven new option that may result in the joy of creating a new family.

Katie Karloff, Chief Executive Officer of INVO Bioscience, said, "The increase in global recognition of our INVOcell technology is gratifying and is an important point along the continuum of IVF treatments for couples that have exhausted other options for starting a family. The Science Museum of London is one of the world's premier institutions dedicated to advancing science education, and we are delighted to have our contribution to the IVF industry recognized by such an august organization."

The Who Am I? gallery at the Science Museum attracts more than 1 million visitors per year and is often used for events and scientific workshops, attracting a mixed public of adults and families.

About the Science Museum of London (England)

As the home of human ingenuity, the Science Museum's world-class collection forms an enduring record of scientific, technological and medical achievements from across the globe. Welcoming over 3 million visitors a year, the Museum aims to make sense of the science that shapes our lives, inspiring visitors with iconic objects, award-winning exhibitions and incredible stories of scientific achievement. More information can be found at sciencemuseum.org.uk.

About INVO Bioscience®

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Bioscience

Kathleen Karloff, CEO

978-878-9505 ext. 504

kkarloff@invobio.com

Investors

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

IVOB@lythampartners.com

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

Related Links

https://invobioscience.com

