INVO Celebrates National Infertility Awareness Week at the INVO Center in Atlanta, Georgia

SARASOTA, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure it enables, today announced that in celebration of this year's National Infertility Awareness Week ("NIAW"), three eligible patients will be granted a full IVC treatment cycle free of charge. The grant program, including patient selection, will be launched in the coming weeks. NIAW is a movement, founded in 1989 by RESOLVE, with a mission to empower patients and help those struggling to build a family.

"We are committed to helping people suffering with infertility challenges have access to effective and affordable care," stated Steve Shum, INVO CEO. "This grant program will benefit selected recipients and is part of our efforts to build awareness and educate patients on INVOcell as an effective and available treatment. We believe our INVOcell technology and the IVC treatment can provide an affordable solution for patients diagnosed with infertility, and can help address key industry challenges regarding cost, capacity constraints and access to care for the large, underserved patient population. We have three operational INVO Centers treating patients in Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia, and Monterrey, Mexico, with others scheduled to open in the San Francisco, Tampa and Kansas City areas later this year. In collaboration with our partners in Atlanta, we are pleased to offer this grant program and encourage people with fertility challenges to reach out to our INVO Center to check eligibility and receive details."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), in addition to continuing to sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

