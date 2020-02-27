Invo Expands Availability of Autism Therapy with New Centers in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Riverview

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invo Behavior and Therapy Services today announced that it has opened children's therapy centers in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Riverview. The new centers will serve more than 200 area children, significantly expanding the availability of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children who have autism and related disorders. The Invo centers are located at 9051 Florida Mining Blvd, Suite 102 in Tampa, 8950 Dr. Martin Luther King Street, Suite 190 in St. Petersburg and 2748 Falkenburg Road in Riverview.

Invo also offers in-home ABA therapy in Tampa. Other therapy locations include Jacksonville, Spring Hill, Venice and Northport.

Invo centers provide comprehensive, outcomes-focused individual and small group ABA therapy for children from 18 months to 21 years old who have autism and related disorders, with customized plans to help each child reach his or her full potential. Speech, occupational and physical therapy will be available in the coming months, as well as early learners classes to teach children behaviors to succeed in school.

The Tampa, St. Petersburg and Riverview centers are helping meet the growing need for high-quality therapy for autism and sensory disorders in the area. According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately one in every 59 children across the U.S. is diagnosed with autism, a 15% increase from two years earlier.

"As Invo has provided ABA and other therapies for children with autism and developmental disorders in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Riverview, it has become clear that many more families need services," said Anthony Manley, CEO, Invo HealthCare. "Our new centers are ideal options for families that prefer more flexibility in helping children reach milestones and learn new skills."

ABA is an evidence-based therapy that has been proven effective in helping children with autism and other disorders improve communication and social skills, and reduce challenging behaviors. Covered by most insurance plans, ABA has been endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Autism Society of America and many others.

"Treating young children at our new Tampa, St. Petersburg and Riverview centers is especially important," explained Hannah Buckman, Center Manager, St. Petersburg. "Younger children's brains are more 'plastic,' so they learn age-appropriate behavior and communication skills more easily."

Invo Behavior and Therapy Services addresses a full range of needs for children with autism and other developmental delays from birth to age 21. The company emphasizes treating the whole child through an inter-disciplinary team of professionals who collaborate strategically to help children meet milestones and achieve positive outcomes.

About Invo

Invo Healthcare is the leading national provider of community and school-based autism and childhood behavioral health services nationwide. Operating in 27 states, Invo serves more than 70,000 children annually in the areas of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), behavioral and mental health services, speech and language, occupational therapy, physical therapy, social work, psychology and other services. Invo is headquartered in Doylestown, PA with additional corporate campuses in Northbrook, IL and Tampa, FL. With more than 2,500 highly credentialed and trained clinicians across the country, Invo passionately drives superior outcomes with its proprietary programs. For more information, visit invocompanies.com.

The Invo Family of Companies includes Invo Behavior and Therapy Services, Invo HealthCare, Autism Home Support Services, ABA2Day, ABA in Action, Engage Behavioral Services, Positive Behavioral Connections, Progressus Therapy, Speech Tree, Suncoast Therapy and Xcite Steps. See www.invocompanies.com for more information.

SOURCE Invo Behavior and Therapy Services

Related Links

https://www.invocompanies.com

