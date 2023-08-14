INVO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30pm ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO) ("INVO" or the "Company"), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure it enables, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided a business update.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights (all metrics compared to Q2 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue was $315,902 , an increase of 116% compared to $146,135 .

, an increase of 116% compared to . Clinic revenue increased 126% to $254,364 , compared to $112,358 . All reported clinic revenue is derived from the Company's INVO Center in Atlanta, Georgia , which is consolidated in the Company's financial statements.

, compared to . All reported clinic revenue is derived from the Company's INVO Center in , which is consolidated in the Company's financial statements. Revenue from all clinics, inclusive of both those accounted for as consolidated and under the equity method, was $712,433 , an increase of 145% compared to $290,517 .

Recent Operational and Strategic Highlights

Acquired Wisconsin Fertility Institute (WFI), a profitable Madison -based fertility center that primarily offers conventional IVF procedures and generated approximately $5.4 million in revenue and approximately $1.7 million of net income in 2022.

-based fertility center that primarily offers conventional IVF procedures and generated approximately in revenue and approximately of net income in 2022. Acquisition further accelerates INVO's transition to a healthcare services company and provides an opportunity to advance IVC volume and the ability to secure a greater share of total fertility cycle revenue.

Implemented expense reductions as part of go-forward plan to focus on its healthcare service strategy and a near-term path to profitability.

Buildout of the Company's new Tampa, Florida clinic – Tampa Fertility Institute, an INVO Center – is nearing completion.

clinic – Tampa Fertility Institute, an INVO Center – is nearing completion. Raised approximately $4.5 million in gross proceeds in a public offering of common stock and warrants. The Company used approximately $2.15 million of proceeds for the initial payment for the WFI acquisition.

in gross proceeds in a public offering of common stock and warrants. The Company used approximately of proceeds for the initial payment for the WFI acquisition. Received 510(k) FDA clearance for expanded use of the INVOcell device.

Management Commentary

"We believe we have successfully transformed INVO into a rapidly growing, innovative healthcare services company which allows us to help accelerate IVC volume and obtain a greater share of the total fertility cycle revenue," commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO. "The closing of the WFI acquisition last week, coupled with the rapid 145% revenue growth in our existing INVO Center's during this past quarter, should position our clinic operations to be cash flow positive in the third quarter of this year. Further, we have implemented a number of expense reductions as part of our go-forward plan to focus on our healthcare service strategy, which when coupled with the elimination of substantive costs associated with our successful 510(k) submission, should drive the business towards overall positive operating cash flow in 2024."

Acquisition Details

On August 11, 2023, INVO announced it closed the acquisition of Wisconsin Fertility Institute, one of the state's leading fertility centers, having assisted in welcoming over 5,000 babies since opening its doors in 2007 and completing approximately 550 conventional IVF cycles in 2022. The acquisition provides operational scale and complements the Company's new-build INVO Center strategy. The Madison-based fertility center primarily offers conventional IVF procedures, having generated approximately $5.4 million in revenue and net income of approximately $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. INVO will look to further expand the center through the introduction of the IVC procedure as an added service offered to patients.

The purchase price of the acquisition is $10 million payable over a three-year period. There was an initial $2.15 million cash payment made at closing (net of a $350,000 holdback), with subsequent $2.5 million payments due annually for the following three years. At the discretion of the sellers, subsequent payments may be paid in cash or in a fixed amount of shares of INVO common stock at presently agreed values. Wisconsin Fertility Institute becomes a wholly owned subsidiary, and its financial statements will be consolidated with those of INVO.

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $315,902 compared to $146,135 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 116%.

Clinic revenue from the Company's consolidated INVO Center was $254,364 during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 126% compared to $112,358 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Revenue from all INVO Centers combined was $712,433, an increase of 145% compared to the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were approximately $2.0 million compared to approximately $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease of approximately $0.4 million was primarily the result of approximately $0.2 million in decreased personnel expenses and approximately $0.2 million in decreased marketing expenses. Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, which was $0.4 million in the period, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

R&D expenses were approximately $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Gain from equity investments for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was approximately $4,000 compared to a $0.1 million loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The gain is due to an increase in revenue from the equity method JV's and a decrease in expenses associated with one-time startup costs.

Adjusted EBITDA (see Adjusted EBITDA Table) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $(1.6) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(2.2) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $0.1 million in cash. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company completed a public offering generating $4.5 million in gross proceeds.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is not intended to be a substitute for those financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has been included because management believes that, when considered together with the GAAP figures, it provides meaningful information related to our operating performance and liquidity and can enhance an overall understanding of financial results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated by us differently than other companies that disclose measures with the same or similar terms. See our attached financials for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the nearest GAAP measure.

Conference Call Details

INVO has scheduled a conference call for Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to review these results and recent events. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 756-0861 or (412) 317-5751, or can listen via a live Internet webcast at https://app.webinar.net/y0l43MO6o9Z, or via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.invobio.com/investors . A teleconference replay of the call will be available through August 21, 2023, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #8863258. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.invobio.com/investors for 90 days.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), the acquisition of US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization ("IVF") clinics and the sale and distribution of our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. Our proprietary technology, INVOcell®, is a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













June 30, 2023



December 31,

2022











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash $ 112,485

$ 90,135 Accounts receivable

74,908



77,149 Inventory

280,018



263,602 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

374,714



190,201 Total current assets

842,125



621,087 Property and equipment, net

659,442



436,729 Lease right of use

4,004,962



1,808,034 Investment in joint ventures

1,132,365



1,237,865 Total assets $ 6,638,894

$ 4,103,715











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,844,629

$ 1,349,038 Accrued compensation

1,202,420



946,262 Notes payable, net

263,888



100,000 Notes payable - related parties, net

770,000



662,644 Deferred revenue

161,187



119,876 Lease liability, current portion

227,026



231,604 Total current liabilities

4,469,150



3,409,424 Lease liability, net of current portion

3,873,289



1,669,954 Deferred tax liability

1,949



1,949 Total liabilities

8,344,388



5,081,327











Stockholders' equity (deficit)









Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 6,250,000 shares authorized; 826,886 and 608,611 issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

83



61 Additional paid-in capital

52,869,346



48,805,860 Accumulated deficit

(54,574,923)



(49,783,533) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(1,705,494)



(977,612)



-





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 6,638,894

$ 4,103,715

INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



























For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022 Revenue:























Clinic revenue

$ 254,364

$ 112,358

$ 551,745

$ 218,206 Product revenue



61,538



33,777



112,182



90,527 Total revenue



315,902



146,135



663,927



308,733 Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue



235,714



170,526



466,719



367,207 Selling, general and administrative



2,042,609



2,444,586



4,373,443



4,991,714 Research and development



83,850



190,761



157,370



294,941 Depreciation and amortization



19,705



22,083



38,792



37,630 Total operating expenses



2,381,879



2,827,956



5,036,324



5,691,492 Loss from operations



(2,065,977)



(2,681,821)



(4,372,397)



(5,382,759) Other income (expense):























Gain (loss) from equity method joint ventures



3,788



(117,978)



(23,947)



(189,095) Interest income



-



48



-



273 Interest expense



(175,192)



(102)



(391,781)



(1,558) Foreign currency exchange loss



(265)



(888)



(400)



(1,914) Total other income (expense)



(171,669)



(118,920)



(416,128)



(192,294) Loss before income taxes



(2,237,646)



(2,800,741)



(4,788,525)



(5,575,053) Income taxes



2,865



800



2,865



800 Net loss

$ (2,240,511)



(2,801,541)



(4,791,390)



(5,575,853)

























Net loss per common share:























Basic

$ (3.06)

$ (4.62)

$ (7.07)

$ (9.23) Diluted

$ (3.06)

$ (4.62)

$ (7.07)

$ (9.23) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



732,255



605,760



677,684



604,123 Diluted



732,255



605,760



677,684



604,123

ADJUSTED EBITDA























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30

June 30







2023

2022

2023

2022





















Net loss

$ (2,240,511)

$ (2,801,541)

$ (4,791,390)

$ (5,575,853)



Interest expense

52,474

54

90,683

1,285



Foreign currency exchange loss

265

888

400

1,914



Stock-based compensation

99,338

135,102

295,741

445,314



Stock option expense

326,916

432,796

652,750

861,284



Non-cash compensation for services

45,000

30,000

90,000

30,000



Amortization of debt discount

122,718

-

301,098

-



Depreciation and amortization

19,705

22,082

38,792

37,629 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,574,095)

$ (2,180,619)

$ (3,321,926)

$ (4,198,427)

























(Gain)Loss from equity method JV

$ (3,788)

$ 117,978

$ 23,947

$ 189,095



Loss from consolidated JV (less depreciation) 61,486

132,827

82,354

311,524 Adjusted EBITDA for INVO corporate

$ (1,516,397)

$ (1,929,814)

$ (3,215,625)

$ (3,697,808)

INVO Center RESULTS









































The following tables summarize the combined financial information of our consolidated and equity method joint venture INVO Centers:

































For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,









2023

2022

2023

2022 Statements of operations:

















Operating revenue



$ 712,433

$ 290,517

$ 1,359,141

$ 440,947 Operating expenses



(798,670)

(679,940)

(1,529,317)

(1,175,379) Net income





$ (86,237)

$ (389,423)

$ (170,176)

$ (734,432)

































June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Balance sheets:



















Current assets





$ 597,453

$ 447,422







Long-term assets





1,873,382

2,000,841







Current liabilities





(921,886)

(735,767)







Long-term liabilities



(996,892)

(1,042,167)







Net assets





$ 552,057

$ 670,329

























































