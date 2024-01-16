Invo Technologies: Future of GameFi in the $300B Global Gaming Industry is Here

Disruption technology for the gaming industry! Post this

Invo Technologies, Inc. has been operating discreetly over the past 18 months developing its platform, filing for third-party-validated IP, assembling a high caliber team and creating a seasoned advisory group. Today, Invo announced a major breakthrough in the development of its platform by introducing its proprietary Delegated Liquidity Availability Layer (DLAL). Additional information can be found on their website https://ourinvo.com/news .

"I am proud to formally introduce Invo and announce a major breakthrough in accomplishing the seemingly impossible yet organic evolution in the expansion and optimization of GameFi. Our platform offers publishers innovative monetization strategies and players the flexibility they've longed for," said Delroy Brown, Founder and CEO. "I am confident that we are ready to expand beyond initial funding and initiate discussions with strategic go-to-market funding partners and major game publishers."

Invo Technologies, Inc. invites industry stakeholders, gamers, and enthusiasts to stay tuned for further updates as it pioneers the future of GameFi and redefines the global gaming landscape.

About The Company

Invo Technologies is creating a disruptive IP protected software platform initially focused on the $300B global gaming industry that is accretive to existing publisher GameFi revenues, further monetizes existing library of games and addresses inevitable player migration, while enhancing the players experience, options, and mobility. Founded in 2022 Invo Technologies is based in South Florida. https://ourinvo.com

