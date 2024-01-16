Invo Technologies: Future of GameFi in the $300B Global Gaming Industry is Here

News provided by

Invo Technologies Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Invo Technologies, Inc., announced today the achievement of a major milestone in the development of its proprietary platform. Its innovative solution has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry by offering game publishers unprecedented opportunities for additional monetization, while enhancing the player experience.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's gaming landscape is marked with heavy spending by players seeking an advantage or to be unique in their favored game. However, a significant number of players migrate to a different game, new release, or sequel and their spending resets. What if players could carry a portion of their investment with them from game to game? Invo's visionary transaction-based platform achieves this while providing publishers the ability to further monetize players throughout their gaming journey, from acquisition, retention, new in-game offerings to inevitable migration. Players benefit from new convenience related offerings and the ability to seamlessly transfer a portion of their investment to their next gaming adventure.

In this demonstration, watch as the Invo system transfers 130 gems from Raid Shadow Legends to Angry Birds 2. Please note that due to a 10% transfer fee applied in this demo, only 117 gems are successfully credited to Angry Birds 2. * This is a demo only and is not currently available on Raid Shadow Legends or Angry Birds 2. Invo is not in partnership with these games developers.
In this demonstration, watch as the Invo system transfers 130 gems from Raid Shadow Legends to Angry Birds 2. Please note that due to a 10% transfer fee applied in this demo, only 117 gems are successfully credited to Angry Birds 2. * This is a demo only and is not currently available on Raid Shadow Legends or Angry Birds 2. Invo is not in partnership with these games developers.

Invo Technologies, Inc. has been operating discreetly over the past 18 months developing its platform, filing for third-party-validated IP, assembling a high caliber team and creating a seasoned advisory group. Today, Invo announced a major breakthrough in the development of its platform by introducing its proprietary Delegated Liquidity Availability Layer (DLAL). Additional information can be found on their website https://ourinvo.com/news.

"I am proud to formally introduce Invo and announce a major breakthrough in accomplishing the seemingly impossible yet organic evolution in the expansion and optimization of GameFi. Our platform offers publishers innovative monetization strategies and players the flexibility they've longed for," said Delroy Brown, Founder and CEO. "I am confident that we are ready to expand beyond initial funding and initiate discussions with strategic go-to-market funding partners and major game publishers."

Invo Technologies, Inc. invites industry stakeholders, gamers, and enthusiasts to stay tuned for further updates as it pioneers the future of GameFi and redefines the global gaming landscape.

About The Company

Invo Technologies is creating a disruptive IP protected software platform initially focused on the $300B global gaming industry that is accretive to existing publisher GameFi revenues, further monetizes existing library of games and addresses inevitable player migration, while enhancing the players experience, options, and mobility. Founded in 2022 Invo Technologies is based in South Florida. https://ourinvo.com

SOURCE Invo Technologies Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.