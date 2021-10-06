Invoca Announces 2021 Invoca Summit Award Winners in Conversation Intelligence Excellence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 7th annual Invoca Summit conference, Invoca , the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced its 2021 Invoca Summit Award winners . Each year, Invoca recognizes customer and partner teams for their innovative use of conversation intelligence to achieve outstanding business results. Winners span various industries, including automotive, real estate, financial services, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, retail, and home services.

"The best part about working at Invoca is celebrating the incredible accomplishments of our customers and partners," said Jennifer Lovette, SVP of Customer Success at Invoca. "The Invoca Summit Awards recognizes the most sophisticated and innovative customers and partners who push the envelope with conversation intelligence. This year was more competitive than ever, and I'm thrilled to see such strong adoption of advanced conversation intelligence applications. Congratulations to all of the 2021 finalists and winners!"

This year's Invoca Summit winners are:

Rookie of the Year: Verizon Business Group

The Rookie of the Year is a customer who has been using Invoca for less than a year and has seen a swift and meaningful impact within that short time. Verizon Business Group (VBG) won this award for hitting the ground running and quickly expanding its conversation intelligence footprint across its marketing, analytics, and digital teams.

"Until recently, VBG has lacked insight into its end-to-end customer journey across digital and telesales," said Kellyanne Perez-Vera, Senior Digital Specialist at Verizon Business Group. "Because of our partnership with Invoca, we've been able to drive greater ROI with media investments, optimizations, and help our lead generation team."

Visionary of the Year: BBQGuys

The Visionary of the Year makes the most of their investment by fully leveraging conversation intelligence technology in new and innovative ways to provide the maximum ROI. While BBQGuys started with a marketing use case to optimize their paid search and campaign spend, they have since expanded their use case with Invoca for Sales. The team also tracks their campaigns through Pinterest, TikTok, and Verizon Media, which helps them understand their callers deeply.

"Our partnership and collaboration with Invoca has been a game-changer for us," said Christopher Erckert, Channel Director at BBQGuys. "As we grow, Invoca has grown with us, allowing BBQGuys to gather new, untapped data and analytics to better serve our customers and maximize our marketing efforts."

Thought Leader of the Year: Amplifon

The Thought Leader of the Year is a customer who speaks publicly about their expertise and the innovative ways they are using Invoca to drive value. Amplifon stood out for their participation in multiple speaking opportunities and for their contribution to the conversation intelligence space.

Amplifon's advanced use case has enabled them to extensively train their AI model with a new "appointment set" Signal. As a result, one of their business units increased its call center efficiency by 15%, reduced spam calls by 65%, and improved media efficiency by 16%.

Pay-Per-Call Marketer of the Year: Digital Market Media

The Pay-Per-Call Marketer of the Year is an agency that demonstrates excellence in partnership and business development. Digital Market Media is driving success for their clients with proprietary and scalable digital marketing technology that helps them create a true partnership approach. They have recently added their own onshore and fully remote call center facility that incorporates Invoca's conversation intelligence. As a result, they've grown their revenue by 1,000% YoY, call volume by 60%, and conversion rate by 110%.

"We chose Invoca because they left no doubt in our mind that they're the industry leader, and it's evident in everything that they do," said Kyle Andersson, Director of Operations at Digital Market Media. "There are other up-and-coming platforms, but they're all chasing Invoca."

Conversation Intelligence Innovator of the Year: Spectrum Retirement Communities

The Conversation Intelligence Innovator of the Year is a customer who makes pivotal changes in their marketing and sales strategy using insights uncovered with Invoca's AI tools. Spectrum Retirement was the winner in this category because of their sophisticated use of the Invoca platform and the speed and agility they demonstrated in implementing new use cases during the pandemic. As a result, Spectrum Retirement successfully routed 16,000 Covid-related calls, received 160 positive customer reviews in the past six months, and reduced resident turnover by 20%.

"In the last year or so, we've done a lot with this platform," said Jeff Arduino, National Director of Sales and Resident Experience at Spectrum Retirement Communities. "We discovered things during Covid through the help of conversation tracking and Signal Discovery, and we pushed things forward on our sales side as well, which ultimately turned into an Invoca for Sales beta."

Revenue Team Collaboration of the Year: Aspen Dental Management

The Revenue Team Collaboration of the Year is the customer with the strongest collaboration between their marketing and sales teams to optimize campaigns and initiatives. Aspen Dental exemplifies this kind of deep collaboration and not only has had incredibly high executive engagement across marketing and the contact center, but is also uniting its sales and marketing teams to drive toward a shared set of goals.

"We've done a lot this year from the Invoca for Sales beta to priority routing and streamlining our IVR," said Richard Wong, Director of Integrated Media (Head of Digital) at Aspen Dental. "I'm so excited to see what's to come as we continue to leverage the Invoca platform."

Best Upgrade of the Year: MoneySolver

Best Upgrade of the Year recognizes the customer who has moved to Invoca from another platform and has seen swift and meaningful impacts within months of going live. MoneySolver won for its rapid expansion from the original marketing use case after upgrading to Invoca from the DialogTech platform. They quickly got comfortable and added Signal AI and multiple integrations.

"We are over the moon with the results we have seen since switching to Invoca," said Christina Rosa, VP of Marketing at MoneySolver. "Now, we can optimize call performance through the use of Signal AI and actionable conversation data. Best of all, Invoca has helped us to work smarter, not harder – and the results have been amazing. We can't wait to see how far we can go together in 2022."

Break-Through Partner of the Year: DAC Group

Break-Through Partner of the Year recognizes a partner or agency that has introduced a new and exciting turnkey integration that enables joint customers to use Invoca data in innovative ways. DAC Group was previously a DialogTech partner with great enterprise customers and relationships they've since brought to Invoca. They are already working with Invoca by collaborating on mutual customers and have clearly shown their commitment to the continued partnership.

Partner Collaboration Award: Media Experts

The Partner Collaboration Award recognizes the technology or agency partner that consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting opportunities through collaboration on events and other promotional activities to drive visibility, awareness and business. Media Experts stood apart because of the quality of the shared marketing efforts and thought leadership they've accomplished with Invoca. "We can't wait to see where the future of conversation intelligence takes us next," said Jessica Stein, Director of Search Marketing at Media Experts.

Partner Innovation Award: Five9

The Partner Innovation Award is given to the technology or agency partner who consistently delivers the most creative use cases or integrations that help bring cutting-edge solutions to the market. Five9 built an integration with Invoca that allows mutual customers to make smarter call routing decisions that increase positive call outcomes, maximize marketing investments, and drive more revenue. Together, Invoca and Five9 are moving the needle by seamlessly integrating conversation intelligence across the entire enterprise digital revenue stack.

Learn more about the Invoca Summit Awards program:

Invoca Summit welcomed over 1,500 customers, partners, prospects, and dozens of industry-leading speakers who led 17 event sessions and hospitality events this year. To learn more about the Invoca Summit Awards, watch live on October 5-6, 2021 or on-demand following the event .

Learn more about the Invoca Summit Awards program, plus save the date for 2022: https://www.invoca.com/summit/awards

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

