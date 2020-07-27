Invoca Announces Summer 2020 Product Release

"Consumer needs and behaviors are changing rapidly, and we have set the pace for innovation in call tracking and conversational analytics to make sure our customers can remain agile and continue to succeed," said Nathan Ziv, VP of product management at Invoca. "Our summer 2020 release automates and simplifies previously complex processes and makes data accessible across more platforms, allowing our customers to get more value from conversational data with less effort."

Invoca's summer 2020 product release includes the following new features:

Simplified and Automated Call Tracking Features for Multi-Location Businesses

Organizations that use call tracking across many physical locations, like franchises and dealer networks, have traditionally faced challenges in managing their platforms and data, as it often requires time-consuming manual processes. Invoca has addressed these issues for its customers with its multi-location functionality.

"With Invoca we have been able to simplify our tracking line process and reporting so it can be a tool from which all of our franchisees can benefit," said Nataly Huff, Digital Marketing Director, Amplifon USA (Miracle-Ear). "Our new setup enables user-level data to be integrated into all of our platforms at scale, making it a powerful and central tool in our arsenal."

Several enhancements to Invoca's multi-location solution include:

Automated phone number management : Customers with multiple agents, offices, or franchises benefit from automatic detection of new phone numbers and are notified anytime a number is updated. This eliminates the manual work of keeping destination phone numbers updated, which saves time, resources, and money.

: Customers with multiple agents, offices, or franchises benefit from automatic detection of new phone numbers and are notified anytime a number is updated. This eliminates the manual work of keeping destination phone numbers updated, which saves time, resources, and money. More flexible reporting : Customers can now easily control and manage the call data each user sees within the platform. Reporting data can easily be segmented by location, region, manager, etc. so reports are streamlined to include only the data each user needs.

: Customers can now easily control and manage the call data each user sees within the platform. Reporting data can easily be segmented by location, region, manager, etc. so reports are streamlined to include only the data each user needs. Easy user management: A call tracking platform can have thousands of users across locations. Invoca eliminates the headaches and now makes managing users a simple process with a single file upload.

New Integrations That Deliver Conversational Intelligence to Leading Platforms

The primary reason that companies switch to Invoca is for its integrations. "One of the great things about Invoca is that it acts as a hub for us," said Will Guimont, VP analytics and reporting at eHealth. "A lot of data goes into Invoca and we're able to connect it to Adobe Analytics, Google, Bing, Facebook, and more."

Invoca is continually expanding its technology ecosystem to provide its customers with more ways to integrate conversational intelligence into their technology stacks. New integrations include:

Decibel : This industry-first integration combines conversational analytics and digital customer experience data to help companies uncover when and why consumers abandon digital experiences and reach out for help over the phone.

: This combines conversational analytics and digital customer experience data to help companies uncover when and why consumers abandon digital experiences and reach out for help over the phone. Snapchat : Invoca now provides call tracking and conversational analytics data to optimize marketing on the hottest social media platform.

: Invoca now provides call tracking and conversational analytics data to optimize marketing on the hottest social media platform. Impact: Invoca's integration with Impact allows marketers to better manage their affiliate and all other partnership marketing efforts.

Signal Discovery Enhancements Uncover New Patterns in Customer Conversations

Signal Discovery is an industry-first conversational analytics visualization tool that enables marketers to automatically uncover new topics and patterns in conversations with their customers. A new annual subscription enables users to analyze conversations for different time periods throughout the year — like before and after a major product launch — so they can monitor changing customer needs over time and surface new topics of conversations as they emerge.

To learn more about Invoca's summer 2020 product release, register here for Invoca Connect, taking place virtually tomorrow, July 28.

