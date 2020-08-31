Invoca Bolsters Executive Team with SaaS Veterans as new CMO and SVP of Customer Success

McPherson joins Invoca after serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Movable Ink, where she repositioned the company, introduced new product lines, and helped develop an extensive partner ecosystem. Previously, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Hootsuite, where she helped lead the company from the early stages to become a globally recognized category leader with nearly $100 million in revenue. She was also Vice President of Marketing at Yammer, where she established enterprise social networking as a new category of business software and helped propel Yammer to a 300% annual growth rate and a $1.2 billion acquisition by Microsoft.

Lovette was most recently Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Chief of Staff at Imperva, where she was responsible for embedding customer focus across the organization while operationalizing repeatable, measurable growth motions across diverse business and product lines. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Care Operations at LogMeIn and held a variety of customer-facing executive roles at Citrix, including Chief of Staff and Senior Director of Customer Success.

"Dee Anna and Jennifer have strong track records in driving growth at leading enterprise software companies, and we're fortunate to welcome them to the executive team," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Their experience will be critical to Invoca's success as we build Invoca's brand and shape our category, while ensuring that we're delivering a world class customer experience."

"Consumer expectations are changing faster than ever before," added McPherson. "The pandemic has brought the digital experience and the importance of understanding changing consumer needs into full view for marketers, especially for high-stakes purchases. Invoca is uniquely positioned to help brands uncover a whole new category of customer insights from conversations. I'm incredibly excited to help the company drive more awareness around this opportunity, which will be supported by expanded product lines, a growing partner ecosystem, and groundbreaking product development in conversational AI."

"I've always believed integrity is one of the most important qualities of a customer success organization. Our customers trust us to do the right thing and by doing so, we earn their loyalty rather than expect it," said Lovette. "Invoca is laser focused on delivering customer value, and I'm looking forward to scaling our talented and passionate customer success team to ensure our customers exceed their business goals."

Invoca will be hosting its annual event, Invoca Summit, virtually on October 20-22, 2020. To learn more, visit www.invoca.com/summit .

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered call tracking and conversational analytics company that brings the depth of marketing analytics traditionally limited to digital consumer interactions to the world of human-to-human selling. With Invoca, marketers can use real-time call and conversational analytics to maximize the return of their paid media campaigns in Google and Facebook, and improve the buying experience by enriching customer profiles in Salesforce and Adobe Experience Cloud. With Fortune 500 customers and deep partnerships with the technologies marketers use every day, Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

