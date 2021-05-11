Invoca Launches Invoca for Sales to Help Contact Centers Automate QA, Boost Agent Performance, and Accelerate Revenue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today expanded its leading conversation intelligence suite with the release of Invoca for Sales , which is designed to improve the buyer experience and call conversions, and boost agent performance for inbound contact center sales.

Invoca for Sales helps accelerate contact center revenue through:

Increased quality assurance (QA) efficiency by automating the analysis of 100% of agent conversations instead of manually reviewing a subset of calls.

by automating the analysis of 100% of agent conversations instead of manually reviewing a subset of calls. Immediate insights quantify agent performance, identify agents that need coaching, and surface interactions that need review right when the call ends.

quantify agent performance, identify agents that need coaching, and surface interactions that need review right when the call ends. Visibility into the entire call experience even when they are transferred between agents, handled by an outsourced call center, or answered at individual locations.

even when they are transferred between agents, handled by an outsourced call center, or answered at individual locations. Streamlined buying experiences through dynamic, intent-based call routing that reduces hold times, call transfers, and matches a buyer's needs with an agent's expertise.

through dynamic, intent-based call routing that reduces hold times, call transfers, and matches a buyer's needs with an agent's expertise. Improved close rates with simple, in-platform tools that facilitate collaboration between sales managers and agents, and platform access for agents to self-coach with access to their own call scorecards, transcripts, and recordings.

"For businesses that sell high-stakes products and services, contact center sales agents play a critical role in today's omnichannel buying journey. The consumer's individual experience with an agent — from their product knowledge to the empathy they demonstrate — has a direct impact on customer acquisition and top-line growth," said Invoca CEO, Gregg Johnson. "Invoca for Sales arms revenue teams with data and tools to create connected online and offline buying experiences, while providing contact center leaders with the visibility and coaching tools to turn every sales agent into their best agent."

Invoca for Sales features include:

Automated call scoring that enables contact center managers to spend more time improving agent performance and less time tracking down problems and manually scoring calls.

that enables contact center managers to spend more time improving agent performance and less time tracking down problems and manually scoring calls. Immediate analytics that allow positive agent interactions to be reinforced and lower-performing agents to be coached as soon as the call ends.

that allow positive agent interactions to be reinforced and lower-performing agents to be coached as soon as the call ends. Dynamic call routing that results in 90% fewer calls being transferred away from sales departments, shorter hold times, and more efficient call handling.

results in departments, shorter hold times, and more efficient call handling. User-friendly dashboards and reporting that give contact center managers direct access to conversation data and empower agents to self-coach with immediate visibility into call scoring.

that give contact center managers direct access to conversation data and empower agents to self-coach with immediate visibility into call scoring. Personalized coaching and feedback that automatically identifies agents who need coaching and enables managers to provide personalized tips within the transcript or at exact time stamps.

"To be successful in new customer acquisition, businesses must be focused on delivering seamless, omnichannel buying experiences — from click, to call, to conversion," said Jeff Arduino, National Sales Director at Spectrum Retirement Communities. "Invoca helps our distributed sales teams collaborate with marketing like never before, with analytics and tools that help us drive and close more, higher quality leads. With automated QA, we're now getting to insights much faster, meaning that we're spending less time spotting problems, and more time solving them."

To learn more about how Invoca for Sales can help your business, register for Drive with Data , a free, two-hour launch event headlined by NASCAR driver Julia Landauer and featuring sessions with Invoca customers. The Drive with Data virtual event will be held June 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. PDT. Click here to register for free .

More Information:

Learn more about Invoca for Sales: https://www.invoca.com/invoca-for-sales

Register for Drive with Data (free event): https://www.invoca.com/drive-with-data

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, and Truist Bank. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

https://www.invoca.com/

