Invoca Named a Strong Performer in AI-Fueled Speech Analytics Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

The New Wave report evaluates vendors based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence using 10 criteria. Invoca earned a differentiated rating in the real-time speech analytics, business insights, and product roadmap criteria, with Forrester citing that, "Invoca is advancing state-of-the-art call classification." The report also included customer feedback that, "Invoca has done an excellent job developing and innovating [its] platform."

In a world where business decisions are increasingly data-based and customers expect an extremely high level of personalization, marketers who utilize AI-powered marketing technologies have a distinct competitive advantage. Forrester has found that AI-fueled speech analytics do more than just drive conformity in call centers. The technology now drives more engaging customer conversations, increases marketing effectiveness, and gauges customer sentiment. In the report, Forrester stated that, "Marketers benefit from Invoca's AI-fueled speech analytics. Invoca leverages machine-learning-based speech analytics to classify calls and measure their quality and outcomes to improve marketing performance as well as handle related use cases in sales."

With Invoca's Signal AI solution, marketers are extracting real-time conversational insights from their inbound calls, such as classifying buying intent, and automatically leveraging this data to optimize digital campaigns, personalize the overall customer experience, and drive revenue. In the report, Invoca customers mentioned that Invoca reveals unexpected insights that can challenge assumptions and reveal uncomfortable truths. The report also noted that, "Customers appreciate the close working relationship they have with Invoca as well as the cost optimization and lead generation they've been able to achieve with the platform."

Starkey Hearing Technologies has been using Signal AI to identify the caller's actions that most often result in a purchase. "The conversion data that we are now getting from our calls has allowed us to optimize our marketing strategies to precisely retarget customers in real-time, which has reduced our spend and increased conversion rates," said Colleen Farrell, manager of retail marketing at Starkey.

"AI-fueled speech analytics is revolutionizing how businesses use conversational data, and marketing is no exception," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "We built Signal AI so that marketers can not only uncover a new layer of insights from phone conversations, but apply them in real time to improve both ROI and the customer experience. And when our technology and commitment to the success of our customers are combined, it really sets us apart from the pack — I think the results of this report validate both what we have been hearing from our customers and the power of our platform."

Invoca helps marketers drive more revenue and a better customer experience by bringing call data and conversation insights into the digital customer journey. With Invoca's call intelligence platform, marketers finally have attribution and analytics to measure call outcomes and tie offline conversions back to digital spend. With an ecosystem of over 30 technology partners, marketers can inject call intelligence into their existing technology stack, enabling them to orchestrate a seamless customer journey. Invoca is backed by Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Rincon Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Stepstone.

