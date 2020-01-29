Invoca SVP of Sales Elected to LeadsCouncil Board of Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in AI-powered call tracking and conversational analytics, today announced that Invoca Senior Vice President of Sales Ben Sullivan has been elected by his peers to join the LeadsCouncil board of directors .

The LeadsCouncil is an independent association, whose members are companies in the online lead generation industry from buyers to sellers, technology solution providers, and investment professionals. All members are united in a common goal of promoting best practices and fostering trust regardless of vertical.

Its mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of the buyers and sellers engaged in all forms of lead generation, ensuring that all participants deliver value and follow ethical as well as federal and state guidelines when conducting their business. The LeadsCouncil assures its independence and ability to unbiasedly establish these ethical standards by appointing lead generation experts to its leadership team who do not run any lead generation offers of their own.

"I am honored to have been elected to the LeadsCouncil board of directors and look forward to contributing to the momentum the Council currently has in the industry," said Sullivan.

"Ben brings an immense amount of experience to the table with over two decades of sales leadership and management and deep knowledge of the needs of the lead generation world from his close partnerships with many of the industry's top performance and affiliate marketing organizations," said Rob Seaver, Executive Director at LeadsCouncil. "We look forward to his contributions and we are proud to add him to our team of lead generation experts."

Invoca works closely with dozens of the leaders in performance and affiliate marketing including companies like Direct2Market Media, CJ Affiliate, AI Media Group, Visiqua, Aragon Advertising, and more. These marketers rely on Invoca not just for its platform, but because of its recognition as a leader in the performance marketing industry .

"If you want to be known as a reliable agency, if you want to be known as the best, you have to use the best tools, and that's why we chose Invoca. Just like when you want a great steak you go to Ruth's Chris, not Applebee's," said Zach Bradley, COO and Partner of D2M . "We find that, while there are thousands of individual companies in the PPC space, better results can be obtained when the parties working together communicate regularly and share results so that calls and campaigns can be optimized, and Invoca allows us to do just that."

