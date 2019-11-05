INVOcell Pioneers, Center for Assisted Reproduction, Named One of the 10 Best Fertility Clinics for Innovation

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: IVOB), a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell®, the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System, is pleased to announce that Parents magazine, a leading publication devoted to parenting from pregnancy to the school years, announced in its recent issue that the Center for Assisted Reproduction in Bedford and Fort Worth, Texas, owned by Drs. Kevin and Kathy Doody, has been judged to be one of the 10 Best Fertility Clinics for Innovation.

The article discusses Drs. Kevin and Kathy Doody's championing of the INVOcell, including being a pilot clinic for the device in 2013.

In 2013, the INVOcell device was piloted in a clinic in the United States by Drs. Kevin and Kathy Doody, who now practice at the Center For Assisted Reproduction (C.A.R.E.). The device was said to help women conceive by making their bodies into human incubators.

"About the size of a wine cork and made of clear polystyrene, the device uses the human body to replace expensive incubators that normally keep the eggs and sperm warm for around a week before doctors check to see which eggs fertilized, placing one in the mother's uterus," according to a magazine article.

INVOcell was approved by the FDA in 2015. And this year, the device made headlines after two women used the device to both carry their baby at some point in the pregnancy, referred to as a reciprocal effortless IVF treatment. Eggs were harvested from one partner, who kept the device with eggs and sperm inside her for the first five days. Then, they were transferred to her partner, who gave birth to the couple's son.

Steve Shum, president and chief executive officer of INVO Bioscience said, "Drs. Kevin and Kathy Doody of the Center for Assisted Reproduction, are real pioneers in the modern practice of fertility treatment. They recognized early-on the need for an alternative method to traditional IVF process to enable many couples the opportunity to start families that they so greatly desired. By championing the innovative INVOcell technology they have made possible to hundreds of couples the most fulfilling act of their lives; the birth of a healthy baby. We salute them and Parents magazine for recognizing their efforts."

About Parents magazine

Parents magazine helps moms and dads navigate every aspect of parenthood from pregnancy through the school years. We get to the heart of the latest news and recommendations on kids' health, safety, nutrition, behavior, and more to give parents the tools to raise healthy and happy children.

About INVO Bioscience®

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Bioscience

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

steveshum@invobioscience.com

Investors

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

IVOB@lythampartners.com

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

Related Links

http://invobioscience.com

