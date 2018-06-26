Invoice Factoring Edges Out Competition Among Short-Term Borrowing Options

EL PASO, Texas, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When a business needs to raise capital, the more short-term the borrowing options, the better. For every option, though, business owners must weigh the increased cash flow against the trade-off. Interstate Capital looked at a breakdown of options – from bank loans to savings – invoice factoring comes out on top.

1 - Bank or credit union loan

If a business already has a good relationship with a bank or credit union – or wants to build one – they may consider a loan for short-term financing. Of course, approval takes time, so it may not be a viable option.

Using a bank or credit union loan means:

Typically lower rates than a credit card

Building a relationship with a lender

Longer approval process

Approval dependent on credit

Taking on new debt

2 - Credit card

Of all the short-term financing options, a credit card might feel like the easiest go-to route. What business owners must avoid, however, is confusing familiarity with practicality.

Using a credit card means:

Quick and easy online application and approval

Immediate access to funds

Personal credit or personal guarantee (for business credit card)

Interest rates typically higher than a loan

Taking on new debt

3 - Line of credit

Though it serves a similar purpose to a credit card, a line of credit generally comes with higher limits and lower rates. That said, rates are usually adjustable and it's easy to overspend.

Using a line of credit means:

Typically higher limits and lower rates than a credit card

Adjustable interest rates

Relying on credit for an unsecured loan

Relying on collateral for a secured loan

Taking on new debt

Potential for overspending

4 - Peer-to-peer loan

Loans through peer-to-peer lending sites usually offer lower rates than traditional loans. But business owners will likely have to rely on personal credit history, and their experience may be limited to their interaction with the lending platform.

Using a peer-to-peer loan means:

Lower rate than a traditional loan

Quick and easy online application and approval

Relying on personal credit for approval

Taking on new debt

No way of building a relationship with peer lender

5 - Friends and family loan

If there's anyone a business owner can count on to help out in a pinch, it's friends and family. The question is, how will borrowing money from them affect the relationship?

Using a loan from friends or family means:

No approval process

Immediate access to funds

Potential damage to the relationship

6 - Savings

It's there for a reason but is this the right reason, especially with so many other short-term financing options. Business owners work hard to build up savings and replacing it will not be easy.

Using savings for short-term financing means:

No new debt

Immediate access to funds

Depletion of savings

7 - Invoice factoring

If a business owner has unpaid invoices, they may already have all the financing they need. They just don't have it yet. Invoice factoring bridges the gap.

Using invoice factoring means:

No new debt

No limit on how much can be financed

Approval dependent on customers' credit, not the business owner's credit

Decision within 1 or 2 business days

Upon approval, immediate access to funds

Advance of up to 90 percent

Building a relationship that can help for future financing

Help collecting on invoices

"Repurchasing" invoices not paid by customers within 90 days (unless non-recourse applies)

Factoring fees

Though there is something to appreciate about each of these short-term financing options, invoice factoring just edges out the competition. Yes, it comes with fees, but it's hard to beat the benefit of having no limit on how much a business owner can finance - with their own money.

