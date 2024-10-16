Invoice Home Reaches 10 Million Users

Leading invoice generating software continues to level the playing field for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs by providing affordable, simple, and accessible solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for the invoicing needs of small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, Invoice Home Inc. is now servicing over 10 million customers in more than 150 countries across the globe. This milestone comes from 1.6 million user growth since August of 2023 and will allow the company to continue their mission of closing the digital divide and bridging the gap that exists to allow small businesses to compete with corporate businesses for access to digital tools.

Traditional invoicing can be time consuming and often over-complicated, which is why Invoice Home's model leans into the 'less is more' design. Small business growth is essential to a healthy economy, yet many digital tools are designed with larger companies in mind, creating a barrier for small business owners that have little time to learn complicated tools. Invoice Home is effectively providing a real solution for over 10 million professionals, with a service that is simple, accessible and affordable.

"Reaching 10 million users is monumental for our team, reflecting the value and trust our platform continues to earn within the small business community globally," said Petr Marek, Co-Founder and CEO at Invoice Home. "As we push to close the digital divide, our software brings the advantages of technology tools to small businesses around the world. With every new user, we gain fresh insights into how we can continue to enhance our services, ensuring we're not only exceeding the needs of our diverse clients, but really listening to what small business needs now."

Making up more than 50% of the company's revenue, Invoice Home will continue to grow its footprint in the United States . With a quickly expanding team in Austin, Texas , they have broken ground on a new office in the heart of the city, set to open early next year and feature a modern, cutting-edge design.

. With a quickly expanding team in , they have broken ground on a new office in the heart of the city, set to open early next year and feature a modern, cutting-edge design. On the heels of this momentum, Invoice Home will be expanding into new markets and rolling out additional product features and updates in new languages. Invoice Home currently offers over 100 template designs in several languages, offering an extensive suite of invoicing options for all billing needs.

About Invoice Home

Founded in 2011, Invoice Home is an invoice generating platform, simplifying the invoicing needs of small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs worldwide by offering 100 customizable, multi-lingual templates and online payment integrations, all in a unique and user-friendly interface.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas and trusted by more than 10 million customers in more than 150+ countries and territories, Invoice Home is the leading invoice generator for business professionals.

