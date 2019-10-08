Invoice Home to be Featured on NewsWatch

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoice Home, a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides invoicing, announced today that it will be part of a NewsWatch segment coming out at the end of this month. Invoice Home offers its service worldwide, both on the web as well as on its mobile app, which the company hopes to focus on in their feature on NewsWatch.

"In this day in age, people regularly conduct their work in multiple spaces. The office is not one concrete place anymore. Our app allows users the freedom to invoice any time any where. It's especially useful for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers who tend to do their own invoicing. This is exciting for us. We have been working tirelessly to get our app out there," Petr Marek, the co-founder and CEO of Invoice Home commented.

Invoice Home, was established in 2011 to provide a user-friendly invoicing and billing system focused on the needs of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses. The company offers its users free and premium "unlimited" plans. Its largest pool of subscribers come mostly from the United States, the U.K., and Australia, but has a large base in other countries as well, such as Spain, France, and South Africa. Its total reach is over 100 countries and territories worldwide.

Invoice Home currently offers over 200 templates designed in-house and allows users to upload their business logos, giving companies their own personal touch of branding. The SaaS company offers its invoicing online at www.invoicehome.com as well as on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.

