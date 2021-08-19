InvoiceCloud and ESC Partners Combine Forces Delivering Online Payment Capability to Public Utilities and City Governments

BOSTON and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution for online bill payment services, today announced a strategic partnership with ESC Partners (ESC) to bring digital payment solutions to municipal tax collection and utility services. The partnership leverages InvoiceCloud's cloud-based payment and engagement solutions with ESC's hands-on integration, implementation, support, and services to help municipal and public service organizations streamline operational efficiency, improve customer engagement, and increase city and utility revenue.

ESC Partners, a member of the Oracle Partner network, was recently selected by the City of Dothan, Alabama for a $12M digital transformation initiative , which incorporates the integration of streamlined digital services including simplified digital permit processing, and improved employee self-services. A key feature of the project is the implementation of new online payment and account management solutions from InvoiceCloud.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with ESC Partners," says Invoice Cloud President Tom Griffin. "This is an important recognition for our SaaS technology platform, which is now being used by more than 1,700 government entities. Additionally, this is an important win for City Governments, Investor-Owned Utilities (IOUs) and Public Owned Utilities (POUs) working with ESC to streamline their operations and provide their citizens and customers a more engaging and secure payment experience."

The ESC Partners and InvoiceCloud partnership will include integration with ESC's suite of digital solutions including Utiliprise to bring online bill pay and management services contributing to added benefit, operational efficiencies, and improved customer experience to ESC customers in public utilities and municipal operations.

"As an organization who is the front-runner in Oracle Customer Cloud Service (CCS) implementations globally, we were seeking a teammate who is aligned with our pace and view of the future. We are both evolutionary catalysts in our respective fields and this partnership is ultimately a big win for our customers," said RJ Kumar, CEO of ESC Partners. "We are privileged to have a partner like InvoiceCloud who is ahead of the curve in delivering stellar service and current technology addressing these objectives that is also complementary to our culture and offerings."

About InvoiceCloud

Invoice Cloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to Invoice Cloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, Invoice Cloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.Invoice Cloud.com .

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in partnering with all sizes of towns, cities, and municipalities to enhance their operational capabilities and fuel organizational innovation and efficiency. Leveraging technologies, capabilities, and business acumen to achieve digital transformation, ESC teams with communities to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes. A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across multiple utility and private sector product suites, ESC adds substantial value with services designed to fill the gap with an end-to-end agile solution. ESC, a Minority Business Enterprise, works in dedication to a client-centric philosophy that has proven successful for over twelve years and is a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). With regional headquarters in the US, India, Dubai, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com.

