Invoiced Announces New Smart Chasing Engine for Fully Automated, Fully Customizable Billing Communications

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoiced, the leading solution for Accounts Receivable Automation, today announced its breakthrough Smart Chasing Engine for creating fully automated, fully customizable billing communications sequences that help businesses get paid faster, provide a better customer experience and spend less time on accounts receivable. The company also announced its partnership and integration with a programmatic mail provider, Lob, making it possible for Invoiced customers to seamlessly incorporate direct mail invoicing and communications into automated billing workflows.

The new Smart Chasing Engine includes the following key features and benefits:

Fully customizable multi-step notifications and reminders

Notifications delivered automatically across multiple communication channels

Notifications automatically triggered by account age or past due age

Intelligent consolidation of notifications for multiple outstanding invoices into total overdue balance notifications and dunning reminders

In addition to and in connection with the new Smart Chasing Engine, Invoiced's partnership and integration with Lob makes it possible for customers to take advantage of direct mail. By adding this newest integration to its solution, Invoiced's automated communication capabilities now make use of email, text and postal mail - making it the first truly omni-channel solution for accounts receivable automation.

"With our new Smart Chasing Engine and direct mail integration, Invoiced is providing customers with unprecedented power and control in automating accounts receivable," said Jared King, founder and chief executive of Invoiced. "Together, these advancements not only accelerate payment and reduce effort; they also enable our customers to create the best possible invoicing and payment experience for their customers," he added.

"Since omni-channel communication has rapidly shifted to being an important business need, solutions like Invoiced make it dramatically easier for their customers to be everywhere that matters," said Leore Avidar, chief executive and co-founder for Lob. "Invoiced is providing the level of choice and control that modern businesses need and expect in customer communications" he added.

Both the Smart Chasing Engine and direct mail capabilities are currently available as part of Invoiced. For more information or to request a demo, please visit http://info.invoiced.com/smartchasing

About Invoiced

Invoiced helps companies get paid faster, collect payments more often and eliminate countless hours of chasing by accounting and operations teams. With more than 20,000 customers and experience processing more than $40 billion in receivables, Invoiced is pioneering the field of Accounts Receivable Automation. Based in Austin, Texas, Invoiced is ranked as the #1 accounts receivable solution by G2 Crowd and rated #1 in both ease of use and value by Capterra. To learn more visit www.invoiced.com .

About Lob

Founded by Leore Avidar and Harry Zhang in 2013 , Lob is building a simple toolkit for enterprise developers to automate the offline world. Established in San Francisco in the startup hub, Y Combinator's summer 2013 program, Lob already has hundreds of customers and is generating significant revenue. Lob makes it possible to implement programmatic means of direct mail and CASS certified address verification. For more information, visit www.lob.com or email support@lob.com.

Contact info: Adam Weinroth, (866) 380-0174, adam@invoiced.com

SOURCE Invoiced, Inc.

