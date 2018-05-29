Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

What is Invokana?

Invokana is a type 2 diabetes medication that works in a different way than past diabetes medications causing excess glucose to exit the body through urine. And since it functions differently, logic would dictate that extensive testing should take place… but sometimes profits exceed logic. From the time that Invokana was released in 2013 and Invokamet in 2014, two FDA warnings have been issued addressing the increased risk for amputations (May 2016 and an update in May 2017).

The Problems with Invokana

You should know about the risks of Invokana because it is another dangerous example of pharmaceutical companies putting profits above patients:

According to current litigations, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the makers of Invokana and Invokamet, knew the risks of their drug but failed to warn patients. They even defended and misled doctors and patients concerning the unfavorable findings.

There are alternative diabetes drugs on the market that don't have FDA amputation warnings.

Janssen should have conducted long term tests to assess that kidney damage, diabetic ketoacidosis, and doubled toe, foot and lower limb amputation risks were possible BEFORE giving it to patients.

