Involta Announces KLAS Rating and Review Recognition in Healthcare Partial IT Outsourcing Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, is pleased to announce it has been KLAS Rated and Reviewed for Partial IT Outsourcing . This esteemed recognition marks the first KLAS designation for Involta, further advancing the company's mission to enable healthcare organizations to transform digitally.

The 2021 KLAS segment recognizes software and services companies that help healthcare professionals improve patient care. Ratings are determined by holistically surveying an organization's healthcare customer base to accurately score satisfaction across a wide range of categories, including:

Involta partners with healthcare leaders at some of the country's most renowned healthcare systems to empower innovation at scale. The company continues to invest significant resources into its healthcare practice, including the launch of Involta SecureHealth , an end-to-end suite of managed IT services designed to safeguard data by protecting healthcare platforms for precision medicine, PACs/Imaging, data analytics, telemedicine, and multiple electronic health record applications. In addition, Involta's Healthcare Advisory Board , comprised of top healthcare executives and honored guests from across the United States, increases the company's ability to further develop and broaden its healthcare IT mission, strategy, services and solutions.

"Being recognized by KLAS is a testament to Involta's unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare IT," said Bruce Lehrman, CEO, Involta. "Our team strives to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of providers and patients alike. This includes ensuring 100% compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST and other regulatory frameworks. By integrating highly secure, tailored and flexible solutions with unmatched customer support, our healthcare customers are successfully meeting operational targets while expanding on their level of patient care and experience."

KLAS provides data and insights to healthcare providers at no cost, aligning with its global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard. According to a CIO's comments from the 2021 KLAS review , "Involta does a good job of supporting us and maintaining our infrastructure. They allow my team and me to focus on how to leverage the technology to move our business forward. The vendor's service is very valuable."

"We would like to thank our customers and team for helping us achieve this recognition and KLAS for its commitment to healthcare and calling attention to the providers, services and solutions that are having an impact on this critical industry," continued Lehrman.

The KLAS recognition adds to Involta's recent string of awards and recognitions, including CRN's 2021 Power 60 Solution Providers list , CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category and its 2021 Tech Elite 250 for the fifth year.

To learn more about Involta's suite of healthcare IT services and solutions, visit www.involta.com/industries/healthcare .

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting, and data center services tailored to their customers' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help customers optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its customers' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

