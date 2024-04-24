Involta Appoints Dereck Wischmeyer as General Counsel

Experienced Industry Legal Strategist Appointed To Drive Company Growth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of data center and cloud infrastructure and services, announced today that Dereck Wischmeyer has joined the company as General Counsel. Wischmeyer brings over a decade of business and legal expertise to the company and has extensive experience negotiating high-profile acquisitions and implementing legal strategies to accelerate innovation and growth.

Dereck Wischmeyer, General Counsel of Involta

"Dereck's proven legal and business acumen in the technology sector will be essential to supporting Involta's rapid expansion trajectory," said Brett Lindsey, Involta CEO. "His expertise in managing and negotiating complex deals, along with his government relations experience, make him the perfect addition to Involta's leadership team as we meet the ever-evolving enterprise infrastructure demands."

Prior to joining Involta, Wischmeyer served as Everstream Solutions' Executive Vice President and General Counsel. During his tenure, he successfully managed the acquisition and integration of approximately $235 million in strategic fiber-based businesses and assets, as well as a $1 billion debt refinancing. His impressive career spans general counsel and government relations positions with Crown Castle International, Inc./Lightower Fiber Networks, LLC, Prestige Cruise Holdings, Inc., and LNR Property, LLC.

Wischmeyer earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law and holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Real Property Development from the University of Miami School of Law.

"Joining Involta in the booming digital infrastructure sector is a strategic move for me," shared Dereck Wischmeyer, General Counsel, Involta. "The company's forward-thinking investments align with my expertise, and I'm eager to contribute to its transformative journey."

Involta owns and operates data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Minnesota, Idaho and Arizona. The company recently announced a 20-MW enterprise colocation campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin, an expansion of its Tucson, Arizona, data center, and the launch of two Internet Exchanges in Boise, Idaho, and Tucson, Arizona.

