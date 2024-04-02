Involta Appoints John Scarry as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced Strategic Leader Appointed To Drive Growth and Elevate Success

CLEVELAND, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of data center and cloud infrastructure and services, announced today that John Scarry has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Scarry will leverage decades of industry experience to lead Involta's efforts in the growth and expansion of revenue streams to meet the rising demands of enterprise IT infrastructure and services.

"John brings a wealth of knowledge, relationships and success in driving strategies to deliver growth and expansion," stated Brett Lindsey, Involta CEO. "His experience in the digital infrastructure space and record of revenue acceleration make him the perfect fit for Involta as we continue investing in our facilities."

Scarry has navigated the global data center and IT infrastructure landscape for more than two decades, bringing experience in sales transformation, vertical and channel development and new market expansion. During his 20+ year tenure at Equinix, Scarry was responsible for driving profitability and growth across the US public sector, building network vertical ecosystems and designing and executing revenue generation plans in the Fortune 500 market.

"It is an exciting time to join Involta – the potential to attract new and support current clients is significant," said John Scarry, CRO. "The rising demand for our enterprise infrastructure and services warrants our continued investment to drive exceptional success for our partners and clients."

John will be focused on the strategic growth of Involta's data center and cloud infrastructure footprint, shaping revenue generation and ensuring client success. His passion for developing people and optimizing processes will enhance Involta's value and strengthen the company's position as a leader in enterprise services.

Involta owns and operates data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Minnesota, Idaho and Arizona. The company recently announced a 20-MW enterprise colocation campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin, an expansion of its Tucson, Arizona data center, and the launch of two Internet Exchanges in Boise, Idaho, and Tucson, Arizona.

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced colocation, hybrid cloud solutions, and superior data center experiences, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people who truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

