Involta Elevates Channel Partner Program With Introduction of Involta Partner Community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid significant growth across the IT channel, Involta, a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of colocation, cloud and connectivity infrastructure and services, amps up its existing channel partner program with the launch of the Involta Partner Community. The company's enhanced program aims to strategically complement its partners' expertise and services with Involta's enterprise-class colocation, cloud, connectivity and security solutions through integrated reseller and referral partnership models.

The Involta Partner Community includes a new portal to register deals, along with lucrative revenue models to help partners increase their monthly recurring revenue goals. In addition, the company's revamped channel partner program delivers four levels of engagement, catering to the entire channel ecosystem, including:

  • Referral/Influencer Partners
  • Resale Partners
  • White Label Partners
  • Master Agent Technology Solutions Brokers

"We're excited to introduce our elevated channel program to our partner community," said Michael Joffe, Vice President of Channel for Involta. "We designed the Involta Partner Community to ensure our partners come first while providing support at every step of the enterprise IT transformation journey. In addition, our new program provides improved financial benefits and enhances our partners' business sustainability, offerings and customer relations through our cloud, colocation and connectivity solutions built for the future."

Involta is no stranger to the channel. Over the last 17 years, the company has earned numerous channel partner awards and recognitions, including multiple high rankings on the MSP 500 and 501 list and being named a CRN Triple Crown Award winner for its accomplishments in revenue, growth and technical expertise. In addition, Involta recently named Dell Technologies its 2023 Partner of the Year. In 2022, Involta received the Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year award for North America.

"This strategic program will enable our current and new partners to leverage world-class infrastructure and cloud solutions in edge markets, unlocking limitless possibilities for years to come," adds Brett Lindsey, CEO of Involta. "We're extremely proud of the ways in which we can support enterprises, including financial institutions, manufacturers and healthcare organizations across the U.S. Our reimagined channel program allows us to connect the most reliable partners in the IT channel to deliver services to more enterprises with complex requirements and needs."

About Involta
Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced colocation, hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people who truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

To learn more about Involta, visit Involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

