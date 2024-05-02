Involta Launches Annual ESG Report

Company Deepens Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of data center and cloud infrastructure and services, is proud to announce the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The in-depth report highlights the company's continued dedication to integrating ESG principles into its operations, with a focus on environmental responsibility, employee well-being and strong governance practices.

Building upon the successes of its inaugural 2022 ESG report, the new release showcases Involta's latest achievements amid a year marked by significant AI advancements and intensified data center demands for more power, capacity, and high-performance computing capabilities.

"The technology industry – especially the data center sector – has an essential role to play in decarbonization. As we continue our growth trajectory, it's our responsibility to implement strategies that minimize our environmental impact," said Brett Lindsey, Involta CEO. "We also continue to deepen our commitment to building a better world by fostering a culture of integrity, diversity and inclusivity."

Key achievements highlighted in Involta's 2023 ESG report include:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR® Certification for six data center locations — five for the first time and one for the fifth consecutive year.





Investments in direct liquid cooling technology (DLC) and other energy-saving measures to establish Involta's next-gen data center, resulting in 50% more compute capabilities in 25% less space with a 10% reduction in power consumption.





Continued progress to utilize 100% carbon-free operations across our footprint by 2030 after a reduction of dependence on carbon-based energy from 35% of energy usage from carbon-free sources in 2022 to 44% in 2023.





Employee net promoter score (eNPS) of 44, placing Involta in the top quartile of similar companies surveyed, demonstrating a positive company perception and outstanding employee engagement.





Involta data center facilities continue to meet stringent compliance standards, including SOX, JSOX, GLB, NIST and PCI-DSS, and undergo annual SOC 1, SOC 2 and HITRUST certifications.

The ESG framework outlined in the report reflects Involta's overarching strategy and goals. It also aligns with the company's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on six specific areas where Involta is making a positive contribution. These goals are intricately woven into its strategy and targets, as further elaborated upon in the report.

To learn more about Involta's enterprise data center and cloud infrastructure services and to access the full ESG report, visit Involta.com .

