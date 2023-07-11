Involta Launches Inaugural ESG Report, Reinforces Commitment to Responsible and Sustainable Business Practices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an award-winning data center, hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The in-depth report highlights the company's dedication to integrating ESG principles into its operations, with a focus on environmental responsibility, employee well-being and strong governance practices.

As a Carlyle-backed company, Involta firmly believes that its ESG framework was formed from the foundation of its strategic vision. By leveraging unique resources and long-standing key partnerships, Involta strives to deliver advanced hybrid IT solutions that responsibly meet the evolving needs of its customers. The ESG report represents a significant milestone in Involta's journey toward achieving this purpose.

"I am unbelievably proud of the growth journey Involta has undertaken since its inception, most recently accelerated by Carlyle's infusion of capital," states Involta President and CEO Jim Buie. "Since the beginning, Involta has put environmental impact and the development of our people at the center of what we do and how we move forward. This inaugural report of our robust and ongoing ESG initiatives will lay out clearly and comprehensively our commitment to the initiatives that are crucial to our company and our leadership."

Involta's ESG strategy encompasses three core pillars:

  • Managing and Minimizing Environmental Footprint: Involta is committed to reducing its environmental impact through proactive measures aimed at conserving resources, optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing waste. By adopting sustainable practices and embracing renewable energy solutions, the company seeks to contribute to a greener future.

  • Caring for People - Employees, Contractors and Communities: Involta recognizes that its success is driven by its people. The company is dedicated to prioritizing the well-being and safety of its employees, contractors and the communities in which it operates. By fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, promoting employee growth and development, and actively engaging in community initiatives, Involta aims to create a positive and sustainable social impact. In 2022, Involta employees volunteered more than 261 hours of their time.

  • Sound Business Practices and Good Governance: Involta upholds the highest standards of ethics, integrity and transparency in its business operations. Through robust governance practices, the company ensures responsible decision-making, effective risk management and compliance with regulatory requirements. By maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders and promoting accountability, it aims to build trust and inspire confidence among its customers, partners and investors.

The ESG framework outlined in the report reflects Involta's overarching strategy and goals. It also aligns with the company's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on six specific goals where Involta believes it can make a positive contribution. These goals are intricately woven into its strategy and targets, as further elaborated upon in the report.

For more information about Involta's ESG report and to learn about the company's consulting, colocation, cloud, managed services and security solutions, visit involta.com.

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people that truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

