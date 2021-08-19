Involta Named to the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for a Ninth Year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, is proud to announce it has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000. This designation marks the ninth time the company has been included on this list, ranking 4,598 on Inc.'s 41st annual edition of fastest-growing companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Involta joins Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names that first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Involta was first inducted into the list in 2010, ranking 43, and has demonstrated consistent revenue growth ever since. As a nine-time member of the Inc. 5000, Involta increased its revenue by 56% from 2017 to 2020. The company also had an 18% increase in employees during that period and rose more than 300 positions in rank from 2020 to 2021.

"We are very pleased with the growth we were able to achieve during a year that was so uncertain for many businesses," comments Bruce Lehrman, Co-Founder and CEO at Involta. "The unusual business climate makes being included in the Inc. 5000 list an even greater accomplishment. Our goal remains focused on empowering our clients by providing the people, processes and technology to transform their organizations, allowing them to focus on their core business."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The recognition is the pinnacle in a growing number of awards, designations and recognitions Involta has earned in the last year. In June, the company announced it has been KLAS Rated and Reviewed for Partial IT Outsourcing . This esteemed recognition marks the first KLAS designation for Involta, further advancing the company's mission to enable healthcare organizations to transform digitally. The company has appeared multiple times on CRN's top lists, including the 2021 Fast Growth 150 , 2021 Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite 250.

Recently, the company also acquired assets of SecureData 365 in Canton, Ohio. In the last 12 months, Involta joined forces with Radware and VMware, earning the company VMware Cloud Verified status .

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting and data center services tailored to their clients' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help clients optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its clients' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides clients with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

