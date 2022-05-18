Involta Named Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year by Veeam

These seventh annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2022, the Modern Data Protection conference of the year, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 16 –19.

"This recognition marks a monumental year for Involta and Veeam's partnership growth, which continues to impact our enterprise client portfolio by delivering world-class solutions to address complex challenges for some of the most critical industries," said Jim Buie, President of Involta. "As organizations face advanced security threats and digital requirements, this award signifies our combined strength in providing virtual IT infrastructure, disaster recovery, and data protection strategies to help clients achieve greater cost benefits, operational efficiency and agility."

Involta was recognized as the Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, North America, in recognition of the partner who shows the most progress, growth, and dedication toward Veeam business and selling Veeam cloud-based solutions.

"We are excited to celebrate and honor Involta as the Cloud and Service Provider of the Year," said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam. "More than two-thirds of organizations are turning to cloud-based services to protect essential data, according to the 2022 Veeam Data Protection Trends Report . The opportunity to deliver Veeam-powered solutions and services is at an all-high time, and we're excited to take this journey alongside our partners for collaborative success and increased profitability. Involta is an ideal Veeam partner, leveraging the Veeam program and resources to build and deliver reliable, revenue-generating Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offerings. We congratulate Involta on this award and look forward to even greater success in 2022."

Involta achieved Veeam Platinum Partner status in 2018 and offers several Veeam-powered solutions and services, including Veeam B&R and Veeam for Microsoft Office 365. In addition, the company launched Involta Air Gap in 2021, providing additional layers of backup protection for clients leveraging the Veeam console.

To learn more about Involta's services, visit www.involta.com/services .

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies customers' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc.5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

Media Contact:

JSA for Involta

1.866.695.3629

[email protected]

SOURCE Involta