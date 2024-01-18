Involta SecurePower Colocation Launches To Support Mission-Critical Enterprise IT Workloads

Newly Appointed Senior Director of Product Gabriel Unruh Joins Involta and Refreshes Company's Flagship Colocation Offering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure and services, announces the launch of Involta SecurePower Colocation led by its new Senior Director of Product, Gabriel Unruh. The appointment of Unruh, a strategic leader with vast experience building successful product strategies, will enable the company to elevate and expand its offerings for enterprises across the high-tech, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services industries, starting with Involta SecurePower Colocation .

Designed for enterprises seeking custom, predictable and scalable data center infrastructure,

Involta's re-envisioned colocation model provides mission-critical data center space coupled with industry-leading power, security and connectivity services directly embedded into its 13 facilities across the U.S. In addition, Involta SecurePower Colocation eliminates unexpected setup fees and offers a unique pricing model of charging per kW instead of cabinet space, allowing customers to pay for what they use while maintaining the flexibility to scale quickly.

Involta's new colocation model offers two levels:

Involta SecurePower All-In, a comprehensive yet simple power-based consumption solution

Involta SecurePower Flexible Commit, a more adjustable solution

"Colocation has been our flagship product since 2007, and this new model allows us to meet enterprises where they are now," said Brett Lindsey, CEO of Involta. "As more organizations transition to an outsourced model, Involta SecurePower Colocation provides the cost savings, flexibility and security needed to support critical IT workloads. With Gabe's instrumental strategic direction, we're looking forward to unveiling more future-focused solutions to help our clients succeed."

Unruh's background in startups, technology, healthcare and finance brings extensive experience in developing and leading growth strategies for digital infrastructure companies to Involta. He most recently served as the managing partner for a digital consulting agency.

"I'm honored to join the Involta team at such a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its product portfolio and footprint across emerging markets nationwide," commented Gabriel Unruh, Senior Director of Product for Involta. "Involta SecurePower Colocation is a testament to our team's breadth of technical experience and excellence. I'm looking forward to empowering the team to further strengthen and expand our core products while managing the launch of additional new solutions and services to better meet the evolving needs of enterprises in complex, critical verticals."

The launch of Involta SecurePower Colocation and Unruh's appointment come on the heels of the company's recent expansion announcements, including a 20-MW enterprise colocation campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin .

