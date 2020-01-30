Involve Audio Releases Akoustos Y4 and Surround Master Surround Sound Technologies in the USA

Involve's patented Akoustos™ Y4 and Surround Master™ represent the first direct challenge to Dolby's Atmos® surround sound system released in 2012. When asked which technology is better, Charlie van Dongen, Involve Audio's President and Chief Technical Officer states, "We have been asking listeners to simply experience the difference and judge for themselves. Some of the most highly respected Hi-Fi forums in the world are rating us as the company that is finally ready to take on the old guard in the surround sound game." To see and hear the difference, go to http://www.involveaudio.com/products/

Kevin Corson serves as President of Involve Audio USA, Inc. and is in charge of introducing Involve's flagship products, the Surround Master and the Surround Master Y4 systems, into the North American consumer marketplace. Kevin is the inventor of VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and was also instrumental in creating and bringing to market the world's first digital sound card and voice recognition products including Covox/Creative Labs' Sound Master, Sound Blaster and Voice Blaster, as well as Sonic Foundry/Sony's Sound Forge.

"I have been around a lot of sound based technologies over the last 30 years and when I see something like Involve come along, I was excited to play a part," says Kevin. "It is kind of like the movie "The Clash of the Titans" when it comes to the type of technology we are up against. I believe that Involve's Akoustos versus Dolby's Atmos will be the surround sound battle of the modern era."



Involve Audio USA, Inc. will work with Sound Art USA, LLC and their nationwide family of preferred resellers to showcase the Akoustos Y4 systems. "Sound Art USA is the perfect partner to help us introduce our technology to the North America market," continues Van Dongen. "Sound Art USA will help us reach US consumers and spread the news about the science behind Involve's product line."

Customers can learn more about Involve Audio at www.involveaudio.com and www.involveaudiousa.com

To locate an Involve/Sound Art Preferred Reseller near you visit www.SoundArtUSA.com

