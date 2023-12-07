Invossa Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: An Allogeneic (donor) Cell and Gene Therapy

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Invossa Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about invossa for osteoarthritis in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the invossa for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the invossa for osteoarthritis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the invossa market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.

Drug Summary

Invossa (TG-C) is an allogeneic (donor) cell and gene therapy involving primary human chondrocytes (cartilage cells) and human cells transduced to express the therapeutic growth factor TGF-b1. Invossa (TG-C) is a combination of the two. It has been developed to treat knee OA and is delivered via one intra-articular injection into the knee.

A first-in-class cell-mediated gene therapy, TG-C LD targets knee OA through a single intra-articular injection. Kolon TissueGene, the license holder for TG-C in the United States (not TG-C LD), has completed a Phase II clinical trial in the United States, with initial data demonstrating sustained pain relief and mobility improvement following a single injection in the knee joint, for possibly up to 2 years.

Phase III clinical trials in the United States comprising 1,020 patients are currently ongoing to confirm the safety and efficacy of TG-C. In addition, to confirm the statistically significant pain reduction and function improvements observed from the US Phase II clinical trial, the trials are designed to show the delay of disease progression to achieve a DMOAD (Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug) designation.

Invossa Analytical Perspective

In-depth Invossa Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of invossa for osteoarthritis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.

Invossa Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of invossa for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

  • In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
  • The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence invossa dominance.
  • Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to invossa and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.
  • A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of invossa in osteoarthritis.
  • This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of invossa from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the invossa in osteoarthritis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Invossa Overview in Osteoarthritis
2.1. Product Detail
2.2. Clinical Development
2.2.1. Clinical studies
2.2.2. Clinical trials information
2.2.3. Safety and efficacy
2.3. Other Developmental Activities
2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. Invossa Market Assessment
5.1. Market Outlook of Invossa in Osteoarthritis
5.2. 6MM and Canada Analysis
5.2.1. Market Size of Invossa in the 6MM and Canada for Osteoarthritis
5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis
5.3.1. Market Size of Invossa in the United States for Osteoarthritis
5.3.2. Market Size of Invossa in Germany for Osteoarthritis
5.3.3. Market Size of Invossa in France for Osteoarthritis
5.3.4. Market Size of Invossa in Italy for Osteoarthritis
5.3.5. Market Size of Invossa in Spain for Osteoarthritis
5.3.6. Market Size of Invossa in the United Kingdom for Osteoarthritis
5.3.7. Market Size of Invossa in Canada for Osteoarthritis

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bu21k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

APP13007 Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea

APP13007 Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea

The "APP13007 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
United Kingdom Construction Market Trend Analysis and Forecast 2023-2027 - Average Construction Material Price Index Rose by 5.3% YoY in H1 2023

United Kingdom Construction Market Trend Analysis and Forecast 2023-2027 - Average Construction Material Price Index Rose by 5.3% YoY in H1 2023

The "United Kingdom (UK) Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.