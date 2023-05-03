Invown Innovated to Make RE & Startup Fundraising Affordable

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invown, an SEC-registered Funding Portal initially focused on real estate, is expanding its cost effective Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), Regulation D, and Regulation A fundraising platform, previously only available to real estate sponsors, to businesses and startups across all industries. Invown is also innovating on the crowdfunding business model and will offer affordable monthly subscriptions to its crowdfunding platform and legal documents while reducing commission-based fees to as low as 1.5% - a significant drop from the industry standard 5-8%.

This move stems from the belief that businesses with a supportive community willing to invest should have access to an affordable capital raising solution. By offering comprehensive regulatory, legal, financial, and technological support throughout the fundraising process, Invown aims to simplify the experience and lower fundraising costs for entrepreneurs.

Invown's founder and CEO, Levi Brackman, said, "We observed that the current model was flawed when we tried to raise funds ourselves on other portals. In addition to marketing costs, companies must pay up to 8% of the funds raised to funding portals and broker-dealers - a bad deal for both entrepreneurs and investors. We decided to extend our affordable and innovative pricing to any company looking to raise funds from the crowd. We're excited and proud to be part of the solution for entrepreneurs."

Invown's new platform will serve as a one-stop-shop solution for businesses, holistically addressing fundraising campaigns' legal, financial, and technological aspects. The company's two-sided marketplace empowers issuers to raise funds on their own terms while offering wealth-building opportunities for accredited and non-accredited investors alike.

Invown is an SEC-registered Funding Portal that simplifies fundraising under Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation D, and Regulation A offerings. By providing a one-stop-shop solution for legal, financial, and technological support, Invown enables businesses to focus on growth while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

